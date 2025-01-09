Lancashire McDonald's restaurants donate £2,500 to local youth & homeless charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s restaurants in Preston, Leyland, Chorley, and Lytham have made a significant contribution to The Foxton Centre over the festive period. The charity received a total of £2,500, plus extra support from the McDonald’s team.

The restaurant teams carried out fundraising activities including fun days, Christmas-themed activities, festive jumper days, bingo, raffles and festive menu giveaways. They also provided a free hot breakfast for more than 120 people. Additionally, some selected restaurants served as food collection drop-off points, allowing customers to contribute to the local charity.

The Foxton Centre has been supporting the Preston community since 1969 with services such as youth and community work and services to homeless people. The money from McDonald’s helped towards hampers and food over the Christmas period.

For over eight years now, McDonald’s has been working with the Foxton Centre to better support young people and unlock genuine opportunity via the McDonald’s programme – Makin’ It.

McDonald's team at The Foxton Centre

At the closest restaurant, Preston Riversway, the team work with youth workers from The Foxton Centre. The Pedders Way restaurant has provided access to welcoming and safe spaces for young vulnerable people in restaurants and has also helped young people from the centre into employment. Last year local McDonald’s employed a further five employees connected to The Foxton Centre.

Nigel Dunnington, Franchisee of 18 McDonald’s restaurants across Lancashire, said: “Christmas is a time for giving back, and we do what we can at McDonald’s to support the local community and our ongoing local partnerships. We have already seen some fantastic results since we began working with The Foxton Centre for multiple years, and we look forward to working with them more throughout and continuing our great relationship.”