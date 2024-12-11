Lancashire leaders commit to unlocking ambition through collaboration

Over 70 local government and business leaders, innovators and key stakeholders from across Lancashire came together at Brockholes Nature Reserve on 4 December to embrace a shared vision to unlock ambition, growth and investment through the power of collaboration.

The event, hosted by Rosebud, part of Lancashire County Council’s Business Growth Service, served as an inspiring call to action. Delegates were encouraged to collaborate to create an environment where businesses can thrive. It showcased how cross-sector public private partnerships and enhanced networks drive progress and create lasting value for both businesses and the community.

As one of the first major gatherings since the announcement of Lancashire’s devolution deal by the new Government, it underscored the collective action needed to propel economic growth, support businesses and meet the region’s ambitious goals.

Leader of Lancashire County Council, Councillor Phillippa Williamson, set the tone for the event, stating: “This devolution deal enables us to speak with one voice, and now is the time to deliver through action.” Councillor Aidy Riggott, Cabinet Member for Economic Development Growth, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the role of collaboration as he discussed the county’s growth plans and highlighted the key functions of initiatives like the Lancashire Business Board, the Early-Stage Investment Board and the Business Growth Service in developing the region’s economy.

Photo caption (L-R James Cole, Panache Cruises, Martin Emmott, Rosebud, Cllr Phillippa Williamson, Cllr Aidy Riggott and Derry Green, Secret Garden Glamping)

Delegates also heard from the Lancashire’s business support, finance and funding community, including Rosebud – which offers loans from £25 to £100k to Lancashire businesses – Access to Finance and fhunded, about the exciting investment prospects for businesses.

For over 35 years, Rosebud has played a pivotal role in the region’s business ecosystem. During their time on stage, entrepreneurs James Cole of Panache Cruises and Derry Green of The Secret Garden Glamping Company both highlighted Rosebud as being central to their growth journeys and encouraged those in the room to spread the word.

The event marked a new chapter in the fund’s long-standing legacy, as Rosebud renews its focus on early-stage and growing businesses, to drive economic growth, prepare businesses for investment and unlock opportunities.

Attendees took advantage of the opportunity to connect, exchange ideas and explore partnerships within Lancashire’s vibrant business and investment ecosystem, surrounded by the beautiful natural landscape of Brockholes.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Councillor Aidy Riggott said: “This event represented what makes Lancashire special and emphasised the power and aspiration that can be unlocked when the private and public sector work together. The impact that Rosebud has had on the businesses it has supported was evidentially clear throughout the afternoon.

“They are many exciting opportunities for business growth in Lancashire. We have a strong Business Support Service, and new opportunities with the arrival of the National Cyber Force and the strategic development of projects like Lancashire Central and the Samlesbury Enterprise Zone. A new Business Board, comprised of industry leaders, has also been introduced to facilitate private sector involvement in shaping local growth plans and encouraging widespread feedback from small businesses through established networks.”

Martin Emmott, Rosebud Fund Manager added: “It was fantastic to see so many people join us in the spirit of collaboration. Rosebud is here both to help Lancashire businesses achieve their potential with loans ranging from £25,000 to £100,000 and strategic support at every step. We know there are more businesses like Panache Cruises, The Secret Garden Glamping Company and our other successful investees out there, and we want to meet them.”

Other prominent speakers at the event were: Simon Lawrence, Director of Growth and Regeneration, at Lancashire County Council; Professor Miranda Barker OBE DL, Chief Executive of East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce; Nikki Whittle, Partner at Brabners; Ann Jordan Dean MBE DL; Chair of the Lancashire Digital Skills Partnership; Former Lancashire High Sheriff, David Taylor CBE DL and Amin Vepari, Business and Financial Scale-up Lead at Lancashire County Council. The panels focused on topics including how to create opportunities for more female and diverse founders, how to encourage aspiration and for Lancashire to shout louder about its capabilities and the role of other funders such as the Northern Powerhouse Investment fund.

This event will be followed by further events where Lancashire County Council will share its vision, plans and key developments on driving economic growth. It will work with Lancashire Business View on The Festival of Business on 30 January and will be hosting the Convention of the North on 27 and 28 February.

For more information about Rosebud visit www.rosebudfinance.co.uk