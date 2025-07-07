Lancashire housebuilders support charity with renovation project boost

Leading developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes have donated £600 to The Intact Centre in Preston for its recent renovation project.

The Intact Centre in Ingol, Preston, has been serving the local community since 1993. Originally founded as the Ingol and Tanterton Action Group, the centre was created to address local social and economic challenges and has grown into a vital hub for community support and development.

Today, the Intact Centre offers a wide range of services, from digital skills training and employment support to wellbeing activities and affordable food through Whitby’s Pantry. It also created Dobcroft Nature Reserve to provide a protected environment for displaced crested newts.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ contribution was made to help the charity with its renovation and rejuvenation of a new entrance for its nature reserve and café. It was used to cover the expense of an Acer plant and decorative stones for its new outside seating area.

BM & DWNW - Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sales Advisers, Ben and Julie, visited The Intact Centre

Denise Hartley, Chief Executive Officer at Intact Preston, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation to our charity from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. This beautiful addition for our external seating area will provide a serene space for our community to relax and enjoy nature.

“The kindness and generosity is deeply appreciated, and we are thankful for the commitment to our cause. Together, we are making a positive impact and creating a welcoming environment for everyone.”

The ambitious project involved site clearances and demolitions, brand-new doors, fencing and paved surfaces, new trees and plants, the installation of a disabled ramp, and much more.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are proud to be working to support the renovation of The Intact Centre. This charity is an essential part of the Preston area, offering vital services and a welcoming space for local residents.

BM & DWNW - Intact Preston also takes care of Dobcroft Nature Reserve in Preston

“Our donation reflects our commitment to building communities as well as homes. We are delighted to help ensure the centre can continue its important work for many years to come.”

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “The Intact Centre provides a foundation for people to access life-changing services, from job support to social connection, as well as protecting endangered species within its nature reserve.

“We encourage all of the residents in the local area and visitors alike to support the charity where possible, and ensure they enjoy the nature reserve.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes are building close to the charity at their Centurion Village developments in Leyland.

To find out more about the charity and its services, visit the website at The Intact Centre.

For details about the new homes being built in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire and David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.