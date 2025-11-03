Lancashire Housebuilder supports foodbanks

DWNW - MWoct25-080271 - David Wilson Homes has donated £300 to the Leyland Foodbank

David Wilson Homes has made £300 donations to both Leyland Foodbank and Noor Foodbank ahead of a busy period in the colder months.

These foodbanks, located close to David Wilson Homes’ Centurion Village and Calder Rise developments in Leyland and Cottam, respectively, are vital resources for the more vulnerable members of the Lancashire community.

Celia Neill, Coordinator at Leyland Foodbank, said: “Thank you so much for your donation. It was gratefully received. We rely on the support of those in our community to do our work, helping the vulnerable and needy in Leyland.”

Sadiq Patel, Director at Noor Foodbank, said: “We are incredibly grateful to David Wilson Homes for their generous donation to Noor Foodbank. This wonderful support helps provide essential food to those struggling across Preston.

“Acts of kindness like this show the true power of community when we come together. On behalf of everyone at Noor Foodbank, thank you for helping us keep our shelves stocked and our community strong.”

David Wilson Homes’ donations, totalling £600, will help to replenish stock and make resources available to residents who are struggling with the cost of living.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are proud to support the Leyland and Noor Foodbanks and their commitment to support those in need within the community.

“Organisations like these are a testament to the strong communities in Leyland and Preston, which uplift and support each other, and come together when their neighbours are in need.”

DWNW - MWoct25-080276 - Nikki Cookson at the Leyland Foodbank

To learn more about these foodbanks and how to support them, visit the websites at Leyland Foodbank and Noor Foodbank.

To find out more about any nearby housing developments in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.