Lancashire housebuilder shines a light on affordable solutions for first-time buyers

First time buyers looking for a new home with plenty of space can have their demands met with Barratt Homes’ properties at its new development in Leyland.

Barratt Homes’ Centurion Court community may be the ideal solution for prospective homeowners looking to take their first steps onto the property ladder.

Located on Longmeanygate, the development has a variety of properties available for a wide range of buyers, particularly first time buyers and those with family planning in mind.

With moving schemes including Own New – Rate Reducer, Deposit Boost and the Key Worker Deposit Contribution, would-be homebuyers could take advantage of the help available when purchasing a property at the new community.

Showcasing the best of both worlds, Centurion Court is nestled in the Lancashire countryside while still being in close proximity to a variety of amenities including supermarkets, a GP surgery, restaurants and pubs.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “The homes at Centurion Court have been expertly designed to provide spacious and modern living for first time buyers and families alike.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about the properties available to visit our Sales Advisers at the development.”

Leyland is a peaceful town featuring plenty of country walks and popular amenities close by. With easy access to the likes of Preston, Blackburn and Bolton, prospective buyers can rest assured the homes have been designed to provide comfort and convenience.

There is currently a selection of three and four bedroom homes at the development with prices starting from £250,000. For more information on the new homes available in the area, call the sales team on 0333 355 8474.

To view the range of properties that the housebuilder is building across the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.