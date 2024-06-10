Lancashire housebuilder makes donation to traditional festival in local villages
The Whitsuntide Festival is a centuries old tradition with a rich history. The day began with maypole dancing, with participants adorning fancy dress, and the outgoing and incoming Festival Queens were celebrated with floats.
The procession then travelled through Goosnargh with further maypole dancing. After this, the 2024 Festival Queen was crowned in the presence of local dignitaries, the Mayor and the Consort of the City of Preston. Finally, and the festival ended at Goosnargh Village Hall with the celebration tea.
In total, the event costs approximately £9,000 to organise, with Barratt Homes’ contribution going directly towards running costs to help ease the burden on the organisers to fundraise the required budget.
Alex Johnson, member of the Whitsuntide Committee, said: “This village tradition has been going for over a 100 years and is still going strong. The festival is organised by a group of passionate volunteers who give up their spare time to make sure this village event carries on.”
Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director of Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “With our prominence in the area at our Rogerson Gardens development, we are delighted to have been able to offer our support to such a meaningful and historic event that is widely celebrated in the community.
“It’s a fantastic event for the entire Goosnargh and Whittingham communities. We are delighted to be able to continue our support of the local area and will be encouraging all of our new residents to enjoy future festivals.”
Barratt Homes is actively building in Whittingham at Rogerson Gardens with a range of three and four bedroom homes available.
To view the wider range of properties by the developers in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.