Lancashire Homebuilder’s Staff Think Pink To Raise Awareness For Breast Cancer

Site teams at David Wilson Homes in Cottam dressed to impress on Friday 18th October to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer Now.

The site team at the Calder Rise development on Cottam Way switched out their usual hard hats and high visibility jackets for bright pink hats and vests to do their bit for the wear it pink campaign.

Wear it pink was introduced more than 20 years ago and has raised over £41 million for Breast Cancer Now. The charity helps towards funding cutting edge research across the UK and Ireland to help find a cure for breast cancer at all stages. Its mission is to make sure by 2050, everyone with breast cancer lives and is well-supported.

According to Breast Cancer Now, over 55,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK.

In addition to donning the pink PPE, a donation of £500 has been made by David Wilson Homes North West to Breast Cancer Now to support its work.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “As a leading housebuilder, it’s extremely important to us to support charities and communities in the areas in which we build new homes. We hope our donation will support the charity to continue with its important work.

“Our construction team had a lot of fun getting to wear the pink PPE for the day, and we hope this will have sparked a lot of conversations on site to raise awareness of the campaign and Breast Cancer Now’s work.”

For more information about the charity, visit the website at wear it pink.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.