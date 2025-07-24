Lancashire homebuilder’s high-performing sales advisers clinch awards

Two of David Wilson Homes’ Sales Advisers have been recognised for their recent achievements and commitment to their communities in Leyland and Cottam.

Julia Lorente (65) and Ben Garland (44) have each been recognised by their employer, five-star housebuilder David Wilson Homes North West, for their outstanding achievements in helping new property seekers find their new homes.

Working at the Calder Rise development in Cottam, Julia has been named Sales Adviser of the Quarter.

She said: “It feels great to win the award. I’ve won before, but this was my first quarter back after an operation, so it’s nice to be recognised on my return to work.

DWNW - Julia Lorente, Sales Adviser at Calder Rise

“I love it at Calder Rise. I’m proud to be working on site here as we’ve got a very good site team and an award-winning site manager, so everyone is very particular and working hard to maintain high standards. There’s also a wide variety of homes I can sell here.”

Claiming the illustrious Sales Adviser of the Year title is Ben, who is based at David Wilson Homes’ Centurion Village development.

He said: “It wasn’t expected at all. It was a lovely surprise to win the award and it’s great to have my hard work and efforts recognised. I’m chuffed to bits.

“Centurion Village is my favourite development I’ve worked on. Our customers are fabulous, the development is beautiful, and I’m getting a lot of satisfaction from handing over the keys to our buyers’ forever homes.”

DWNW - MWoct24-783750 - Ben Garland has joined David Wilson Home' team at Centurion Village in Leyland

David Wilson Homes, part of Barratt Redrow, prides itself on maintaining excellent customer service. In March, the company was awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We congratulate Julia and Ben on their tremendous work at our Calder Rise and Centurion Village developments.

“Their hard work for their customers never goes unnoticed and we’re pleased to have them in our team, supporting our home buyers at an important part of their lives and being with them through every step of the journey.”

There is currently a selection of three and four bedroom homes available at Calder Rise with prices starting from £287,000, whilst Centurion Village also has three and four bedroom properties available from £270,000.

For more information about any homes available in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.