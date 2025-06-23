Lancashire homebuilder teams up with litter picking charity for Spring cleanup

Lancashire developer Barratt Homes Manchester has teamed up with CleanupUK to go litter picking as part of the ‘Barratt Redrow Cleanup’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barratt Foundation – which is a charity run by Barratt Redrow Plc, the parent company of the developer – partnered with Cleanup UK to encourage its regional teams to unite and take part in a spring tidy up around where they work and live.

In 2024, a survey by Keep Britain Tidy revealed a stark reality about litter in England, with less than 10% of locations being litter-free. Litter anxiety remains widespread, with over 77% of people believing the country's litter problem has worsened in recent years. Furthermore, seven in 10 people now notice litter in their local area daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site teams at Barratt Homes’ developments Centurion Village in Leyland and Rogerson Gardens in Preston got involved in the litter pick, in addition to the housebuilder’s head office employees in Didsbury. In total 21 of the volunteers took the time to make their local communities cleaner.

BM - The Rogerson Gardens team in Preston hard at work

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “The Barratt Redrow Cleanup is a brilliant initiative that empowers our team members to actively contribute to creating a cleaner, greener, and healthier environment for everyone.

“I’m proud of every team member who took the time to get involved and support this important cause. Their efforts reflect our ongoing dedication as a company to environmental responsibility.”

The Barratt Redrow Cleanup aims to protect local wildlife from the harmful effects of litter and create welcoming and safer spaces for the communities that Barratt Homes builds in.