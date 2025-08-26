Lancashire Homebuilder Supports Local Hospice With £1,500 Donation

David Wilson Homes has pledged £1,500 to St Catherine’s Hospice, a charity that supports those affected by life-shortening conditions across Chorley, Preston and South Ribble.

The charity, located near David Wilson Homes’ Calder Rise development in Cottam, was founded in 1985 and offers a variety of services, including hospice care, home visits, bereavement support, and support for carers and family members.

James Da Costa, Corporate Engagement Partner at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “This donation from David Wilson Homes will be a great help, it will allow our nurses to continue providing the best possible care they can to those in our communities who are going through what can be the most challenging periods.

“This year marks the hospice’s 40th anniversary, so we’re having a big fundraising push with a variety of events organised throughout the year, from the Moonlight & Memories Butterfly Walk, to a family fun Yellow day, to a 1980s-themed party at The Mill Café.

DWNW - (L-R) James and Kate join Julie and Josh at the Calder Rise development

“St Catherine’s Hospice depends largely on community donations for the majority of its funding. The hospice’s ongoing care and support are made possible by the generosity of the community, enabling thousands of patients and their families to experience comfort, dignity, and the chance to create cherished memories during a difficult time.”

The entire year’s activities are being held under the theme of ‘The Year of the Butterfly’, named after the Butterfly Effect – the ripple of kindness that flows from supporters and volunteers into the heart of the hospice’s compassionate work.

The hospice itself has the capacity to care for up to 19 patients at a time and hundreds more through its Hospice at Home team, out in the community. Last year, St Catherine's cared for over 1,800 patients.

Its team consists of specialist doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, physiotherapists, rehabilitation assistants, social workers and more, all on hand to support those who require its services.

DWNW - The St Catherine's team discussing their projects with the Calder Rise DWH team

The charity's approach is to listen carefully to all of the details, big and small, to get to know their patients and the people important to them, taking into account their individual needs, wishes and concerns, and supporting them to achieve what matters to them.

David Wilson Homes’ donation came from its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Redrow Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are proud to support St Catherine’s Hospice and help celebrate this fantastic organisation's 40th Anniversary. We hope that this donation helps the charity provide the life-changing care it is known for.

“David Wilson Homes has a proud tradition of uplifting and supporting charities local to its developments, helping support these communities, which make areas like Preston such inviting places for people to live and build a family.”

DWNW - David Wilson Homes supports St Catherine's Hospice with a £1,500 donation

To find out more about the charity, the services it offers and any events that are being held throughout the remainder of the year, visit its website at St Catherine’s Hospice.

For more information about David Wilson Homes or any developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.