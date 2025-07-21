Lancashire homebuilder helps cancer charity improve facility with £1,500 donation

Barratt Homes has made a £1,500 donation to CancerHelp Preston to help the people of Preston dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Croston House, the charity’s support centre in Garstang, is currently undergoing a refurbishment to provide a calm and relaxing environment for its clients.

The donation from Barratt Homes is being used to purchase two armchairs, three coffee tables and two extra-large wall mirrors for the newly refurbished lounge.

Jeanette Smalley, General Manager at CancerHelp Preston, said: “Donations from organisations like Barratt Homes are so important to our charity as they enable us to improve the environment and the facilities where those services are offered to people on a cancer journey.

BM - MWjun25-914332 - Sue Craft (L) is joined by Barratt Homes Sales Adviser Julie Parry (R)

“Having a peaceful and welcoming environment has a positive impact on both clients and members of staff. Feedback on the current refurbishment is already very positive and, at CancerHelp, we know that the contribution from Barratt Homes will add greatly to this.”

The charity, located near Barratt Homes’ Rogerson Gardens development, was established in 1989 by Margaret O'Donoghue. At the time there was no cancer centre in Preston, no clinical nurse specialists and fewer treatment options available to cancer patients.

Margaret was concerned by the manner in which the diagnosis of cancer was delivered, the lack of support for cancer patients undergoing treatment, the absence of information made available about the disease and the exclusion of patients' families from the process. She decided to do something about it and established CancerHelp.

Jeanette continued: “CancerHelp’s mission is to improve the quality of life of cancer patients, their families and their carers by providing a comprehensive range of high-quality services, offered free to those in need.

BM - MWjun25-914377 - Barratt Homes is proud to support CancerHelp Preston

“These include talking therapies, complementary therapies, art therapy and group therapy for adults, children and young people, along with information and signposting to other services available for those dealing with cancer.”

The contribution from Barratt Homes was made as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Barratt Homes is proud to support CancerHelp Preston and to help create an environment where people going through the worst experience of their lives can find comfort and a brief respite.

“We hope that CancerHelp Preston can continue to provide life-changing assistance to those struggling with Cancer throughout Preston and that other people will be encouraged by our donation to also get involved and help out this fantastic cause.”

To learn more about the charity, its services or how to support them, visit the website at CancerHelp Preston.