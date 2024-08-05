Lancashire homebuilder helps apprentice learn the tools of the trade

Barratt Homes currently has Callum Mulkeen (33) under its wing as he develops his carpentry skills in his apprenticeship with the leading developer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum, from Bury in Greater Manchester, has been working on his apprenticeship with Barratt Homes for 10 months, studying towards his NVQ Level 2 in Carpentry.

He is currently expanding his skillset at Barratt Homes’ Centurion Village development, located in Midge Hall, Leyland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing his apprenticeship, Callum said: “It’s exceeded my expectations. Coming out of a career in personal training and making the jump into an apprenticeship was nerve-wracking, but it’s been the best decision I could have made.

BM - MWjly24-712078 - Callum Mulkeen is excited to get back to his apprenticeship with Barratt Homes

“I feel like there’s so much to learn with Barratt Homes and I’m being given every chance to be part of these things.”

Whilst in the early days of his housebuilding career, Callum has set his goals and is focused on achieving them.

He continued: “I’d like to learn my trade to the highest standard with the help I’m receiving on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d maybe look into doing a qualification in management at a later stage, but I’d like to enjoy my time as a carpenter for the foreseeable future as it’s something I’m enjoying doing.”

BM - MWjly24-712028 - Ex-Personal Trainer Callum Mulkeen ready to embark on a new career path

Callum expressed his gratitude to the team at Centurion Village for their support and guidance, from management, his mentors and even the other trades for their help during the working day.

Callum added: “I’ve been looked after endlessly. The tutors and team at York College have also been fantastic at delivering a top-quality tuition to steer me and other apprentices in the right direction.

“It’s thanks to Barratt Homes for giving me the opportunity. As a 33-year-old apprentice, these opportunities don’t come around so easily and to be provided with the best learning experience possible with ongoing support has been second to none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s easy to say these things, but my experience with Barratt Homes has been brilliant.”

BM - MWjly24-712129 - Callum Mulkeen (33) sees long future ahead with Barratt Homes

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are immensely proud of the progress that Callum has made on his apprenticeship and are happy to support him in his goals for the future.

“Barratt Homes prides itself on looking after all of its employees and giving them opportunities to grow and develop their skills.”

Centurion Village development is located on Longmeanygate in Leyland and currently has a collection of three and four bedroom homes available from £246,000.

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.