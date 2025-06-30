Lancashire homebuilder contributes to nursery’s gardening activities

A children’s nursery in Cottam is building upon its outdoor learning and play after a donation from David Wilson Homes towards its garden area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cottam Nursery School, located close to the housebuilder’s Calder Rise development, received a donation of £150 to go towards the purchase of new gardening equipment, seeds and plants.

Outdoor learning is essential for early years children as it provides opportunities for children to identify wildlife, whilst learning how best to nurture and protect habitats for local birds, animals and insects. Whether it be playing with the parents at home, helping tend to a garden in the schoolgrounds or observing nature in a local community garden, it is important that children learn about the world around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Bolton-Rigby, Manager at Cottam Nursery School, said: “We appreciate David Wilson Homes acknowledging the impact of building works on local business. With the donation, we have purchased a new outdoor kitchen unit with an in-built water pump to further support children’s excitement and wonder in our outdoor area.

DWNW - MWmch23-425097 - An example of children's gardening equipment donated by David Wilson Homes

“The children have thoroughly enjoyed this new equipment and will continue to do so as we explore gardening in greater depth this summer term.”

Studies from Natural England suggest the effects of outdoor learning are more profound, with a wealth of evidence showing those who spend time outside connecting with nature see improvements in school attendance, behaviours, academic achievement, and social skills.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We hope our donation to Cottam Nursery School will help the children have fun learning and studying the local wildlife and observing the life cycle of the plants it is growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a leading homebuilder, it’s important to us to care for the local communities in the areas in which we build, and it will be a fantastic experience for the children to see the changes in local wildlife during the longer and warmer summer days.”

David Wilson Homes’ Calder Rise development has a range of properties available, including three and four bedroom homes. Ecology is very important to the housebuilder, with the Cottam Way development featuring bird and bat boxes, six balancing ponds, 309 new trees, over 7,000m² of hedges and nearly 7,000m² of shrubs.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.