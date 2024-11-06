Lancashire-headquartered Breck strengthens land team with experienced senior hire

Lancashire-headquartered property developer Breck has continued the expansion of its team with the appointment of a new associate land director.

Alex Lee has over 15 years’ experience in land acquisition for property developers and housebuilders across the North West.

He joins Breck from Miller Homes where he was senior land manager. His previous experience also includes nearly five years at Stewart Milne Homes as senior land manager as well as nearly seven years at David Wilson Homes, part of the Barratt Developments Group as land manager and land buyer.

Alex joins a land team at Breck which now consists of three people and his appointment brings the total number of staff to 28. He is the ninth person to join the firm since its move to its current headquarters at Sceptre Court, Bamber Bridge in June 2023.

Breck was formed in 2020 and specialises in developing affordable houses between 25 and 250 units for registered affordable housing providers as well as homes for open market sale on sites between 10 and 50 units.

The firm moved to Sceptre Court from its previous base in Blackpool to allow it to grow its team and to offer better access to live sites across a wider area of the North of England.

Andy Garnett, director, Breck said: “Since Breck’s formation four years ago, we’ve steadily built a pipeline of more than 1200 residential properties across the North West through our reputation for quality, consistency and speed in all of our operations – from when we purchase land to when we hand over homes to registered providers or buyers.

“The demand for housing across the UK is on the rise and our pipeline of developments is continuing to grow, therefore it’s important we invest in our team to support this by appointing the very best people in the market.

“Finding and securing high-quality development land through to purchase stage is key to fuelling the growth we expect and Alex’s knowledge, experience and contacts across the North West development industry make him the perfect candidate to lead our land team over the coming years.”

In addition to Alex, Breck has recruited new engineer, Mark Hughes, in recent weeks. He has joined the firm from Bellway.

Andy added: “We’re continuing to strengthen all areas of the Breck team to support our growth over the coming years and expect to make further appointments before the end of the year and into 2025.”

Alex Lee, associate land director, Breck said: “Breck Homes has a strong reputation in the development industry for being fast-paced, honest and straightforward to interact with.

“I was well aware of Andy’s impressive background in the sector and have followed Breck’s journey over the past four years. I’m looking forward to helping drive future growth in the organisation while contributing to the regeneration of communities across the North of England.”