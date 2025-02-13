Lancashire-headquartered Breck Homes completes purchase of Bradford sites for first Yorkshire developments

Lancashire-headquartered property developer Breck Homes has completed the unconditional purchase of two brownfield sites in Bradford for the construction of 52 affordable homes.

The parcels of land, both in the West Bowling area of the city, have been purchased from Bradford Council and will be the company’s first housing developments in Yorkshire.

One site is a former car park on Flockton Road, which will be developed into 20 affordable houses. The other is a former Bradford Council office on Brompton Avenue which will be developed for 32 houses.

Planning permission is expected to be submitted at the end of February and the schemes will feature a combination of shared ownership and homes for affordable rent. Breck is currently in discussion with a number of housing association partners to acquire and manage the units on completion.

Flockton Road

The developments are expected to commence build mid-2026 subject to planning approval.

Breck was formed in 2020 and specialises in developing affordable houses between 25 and 250 units for registered housing providers as well as homes for open market sale on sites between 10 and 50 units.

It currently has an active development pipeline of around 1300 housing units across the North West and has identified West Yorkshire as a key area for growth over the coming years.

Andy Garnett, director, Breck said: “Our strong reputation for the consistent delivery of high-quality affordable homes has driven our growth in the past five years and we are currently working with registered providers to progress sites in areas including Lancashire, Cheshire and Merseyside.

Brompton Avenue

“West Yorkshire has ambitious plans to deliver 38,000 new homes over the next 15 years to meet its growing need. The redevelopment of brownfield sites for affordable homes is an important part of this strategy and is also a key part of Breck’s approach to development.

“We have worked closely with the council to secure the land quickly using the company’s cash reserves and we’re looking forward to continuing this relationship through the planning and development process.”

In addition to completing the purchase of the two Bradford sites, Breck has agreed heads of terms on a further Yorkshire site, which is local authority allocated housing land. Breck plans to submit proposals for a further 53 new homes on this site.

The company is also in advanced discussions on a commercial premises in Leeds to support its Yorkshire expansion, which it expects to be operational this year.