Lancashire father and son expecting July to be a month of peaks and troughs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clayton-le-Woods’ ultra marathon runners, father and son Mike and Dean Thompson, are anticipating July will be a month of highs and lows both physically and emotionally!

Over the last 14 years, the duo has raised thousands of pounds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation taking on some of the world’s toughest long distance organised challenges.

They have raced up Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, Argentina’s Mount Aconcagua and Spain’s Sierra Nevada range to name but some of the peaks they have summited. They have also faced extreme heat marathoning across areas of the Atacama and Gobi Deserts in temperatures ranging from 40 to 52oC (125oF).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now though they are splitting up to tackle ultras next month (July) that while closer to home are just as daunting.

Mike and Dean at the start of their Sierra Nevada ultra in 2022

Mike (72) is taking part in the Peak District Ultra at the beginning of the month, which is a 100km (62 miles) 24 hour run that starts and finishes in Bakewell and climbs 7,053ft. Dad-of-two Dean (39) has entered the Lakeland 100, a 100 mile (161km) marathon starting at 6 pm on Friday, 26th July. It too follows a circular route that leaves Coniston and has a total climb of 20,669ft.

Mike, who is married to Lyn and also dad to Michael, Darren and Donna, and a grandad of five with another grandchild on the way in December, said: “When you think Mount Everest is 28,000ft that puts Dean’s climb into some perspective.

“We might not be abroad this year but the UK has some of the toughest ultra challenges on earth! Taking part in anything like this is as much about mental strength as physical strength as they really test you emotionally. You experience some real highs and lows. I take inspiration from talking to fellow participants and hearing their stories about why they are running as like Dean and I, many are there for charities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike added: “As well as Rosemere, which we support in thanks for treatment my late father received for prostate cancer, we are supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation this year. My 14-year-old granddaughter Millie, who is Darren’s daughter and lives in Leyland, became ill on a holiday in Greece a few weeks ago.

Mike and Dean take on the heat of Gobi Desert in a 2016 ultra marathon

“She had to be admitted to intensive care. Doctors discovered she had Type 1 diabetes, which has shocked the whole family. Knowing I am supporting research that could help Millie in the future will keep me going.”

To support Mike and Dean, visit their Just Giving pages at https://www.justgiving.com/page/michael-thompson-1717845443890 and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.