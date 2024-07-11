Lancashire family brings back the milkman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reviving tradition and spreading joy in the neighborhood. Jordan Carnall, the face behind the operation, has quickly amassed a large fan following in just 18 months!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bold move in May 2023, JDMILK embarked on a venture, uncertain whether it would lead to success or failure. However, their milk delivery service soared to popularity. Regularly, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting from lunch hours, they would swiftly arrive with milk and snacks, transforming into local dairy dealers and quickly earning the community's admiration.

JDMILK is all about blending the old-school charm of face-to-face visits with a modern twist - mooo-ving their dairy delights online! From managing your account to receiving e-bills, they've got it all. And let's not forget their eco-friendly glass bottles, a perfect match for going green. With options galore, even the older crowd gets their paper bills and a chat with Jordan each week, bringing smiles to their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his dairy journey, Jordan beams, "I've always had a passion for the dairy world since I was a little tyke. Now, turning my childhood dreams into reality in Penwortham and it feels like a moo-velous adventure!"

Jordan and his family.

JDMILK is all about that community spirit! Teaming up with local businesses, they're on a mission to sprinkle some eco magic over Penwortham. Forget plastic madness - they're here to make eco-living a piece of cake. Check out their social media for a mix of business posts and Gracie's "FARM FACT FRIDAYS" - a fun farm education session by the coolest kid in town! Oh, and let's not forget Dollie's dairy revolution - her milk allergy led to the birth of a range of DAIRY FREE products, with the glass-bottled oat milk stealing the show!

A few of their customers have said

"JD MILK are very reliable, we've used them from the beginning"

"We love JDMILK, excellent family run business"

"Excellent service from Jordan & his team . never had any issues. love getting our weekly deliveries. Highly recommend"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love getting my Orange juice delivered off Jordan , it always nice to chat to him too if I happen to be there . It feels more personal and he is always friendly too . Being on my own it can be nice to have just a quick chat with the local friendly Milk man . Thank you for that tasty Orange juice and friendly customer service ."

"Love JD milk! Always happy to amend our orders when we are away or just need to make an adjustment. He’s really friendly and always happy to help."

Considering all that, we're petty confident that JDMILK is set to become the dairy king of Penwortham! Their move into Howick, Hutton, Longton, New-Longton, and Walmer Bridge is sure to bring smiles all around. Let the milk revolution begin!

With a catchy phone line 01772 289444 - BRINGS MILK TO YOUR DOOR, you’ll never struggle to remember their contact details.

They can be found on Facebook @JDMILK

OR ONLINE