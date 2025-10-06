Lancashire estate agents raise over £12,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

A team of estate agents from Ryder & Dutton and Mortimers have raised over £12,000 for MacMillan Cancer Support after walking, running and cycling over 180 miles across Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Over 140 staff from Ryder & Duttonand Mortimers, and their parent company, Northern Estate Agencies Group (NEAG), took part in the Coffee Cup Relay challenge at the end of September, which saw them run, walk and cycle between all of their 36 branches.

Mark Manning, managing director of NEAG, said: “Our team came together with incredible energy for our second Coffee Cup Relay, covering 180 miles across Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

“After the success of our first Relay in 2023, the team have done us proud once more, raising vital funds for Macmillan, a charity that’s so close to many of our hearts. A huge thankyou to everyone who took part and also to everyone who has donated.”

NEAG celebrate completing the Coffee Cup Relay

Northern Estate Agencies Group, which has a 36-branch network across Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Derbyshire and Yorkshire, has a long-term partnership with Macmillan, having supported the charity in West Yorkshire since 2012. The group has committed to raising over £60,000 for Macmillan between 2023-2027.

Stacey Rhodes, Macmillan’s senior relationship fundraising manager, added: It’s fantastic that the NEAG team stepped up to this huge challenge for a second time and raised an incredible amount that will help people living with cancer.

“These fundraising efforts are vital in ensuring Macmillan can provide support and services to people living or affected by cancer. On behalf of everyone at Macmillan, I’d like to say a huge thank you to the whole NEAG team who took part.”

For further information on the Northern Estate Agencies Group fundraising efforts for Macmillan, visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/relay2025