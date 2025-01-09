Lancashire entrepreneur delivers £44m in social impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the country’s leading professional technology skills providers delivered more than £44 million in social and economic impact by directly addressing the barriers to the technology sector faced by local people and organisations, providing them with access to future-ready digital skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the last three years, IN4 Group, a commercial enterprise led by Lancashire-born CEO Mo Isap, has generated more than £44 million in social impact, with £25.3 million delivered in 2024. It has also supported over 3,000 people from diverse backgrounds with access to careers in the tech sector.

IN4 has seen its revenues grow consistently by over 53 per cent and achieve an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of 20 per cent yearly over the past four years. The company has expanded and operated across three UK regions and internationally across the Middle East, and it was recently ranked as one of the fastest-scaling businesses in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Social Impact Report produced by Social Value Business in partnership with the Social Value Quality Mark CIC (SVQM), for every £1 invested in the Group’s programmes, there is a social return on investment (SROI) of £3.98 with a total of £20.3 million generated on behalf of its stakeholders in 2024. This is a significant increase of 77 per cent in the value of social impact compared to the previous year’s £14.3 million.

CEO of IN4 Group Mo Isap

The social value outcomes are broken down into six key areas: employment and volunteering (£9,637,676), education and skills (£6,457,742), economic (£4,479,195), health and wellbeing (£2,337,353), social and community (£1,722,217), and crime and justice (£708,045).

The report found that 59 per cent of the participants across all activities in 2023-2024 were female, and 37 per cent were from ethnic minorities, showcasing the diversity of the individuals supported with access to the tech sector.

This social impact has been created through IN4 Group’s Skills City, one of the country’s largest professional technology training operators; CyberFirst North West and West Midlands, which is an initiative delivered on behalf of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ; and IN4’s range of dynamic, fully funded programmes including the award-winning FreelanceHER 100, Gametech365 @HOST (The Home of Skills & Technology), Stockport Creative Campus and the Creative Solutions Programme delivered on behalf of Saudi Aramco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IN4 has created a unique regional blueprint that unlocks the potential of highly skilled local talent through technology, delivering sustainable prosperity in communities. It has designed and established a portfolio of proven and impactful programmes to empower people, particularly women and those from disadvantaged and underrepresented communities, in launching successful tech careers and enterprises.

IN4 Group's Skills City graduates

Lancashire entrepreneur Mo Isap, CEO of IN4 Group, said: “Our mission at IN4 Group is to create profit with a purpose and to make a real difference to people’s lives through technology. We have once again seen incredible social impact results, with over £25 million being invested back into our communities this year.

“We value the importance of balancing commercial business success with social responsibility, and having achieved a total of £44 million of social value in the last three years means we’re well on track with this mission. It only gives us the ambition to do more. With this in mind, we’re continuing to design and develop programmes with our clients, partners, and stakeholders to ensure we’re meeting the demands of the evolving tech ecosystems in the UK and internationally.”

Richard Dickins, MD Social Value Business, said: “We congratulate IN4 Group on the significant social value they are driving through Skills City, CyberFirst North West and West Midlands, and its programmes. They are outstanding examples of how the tech industry can support young and underrepresented people into digital careers. IN4 Group show a consistent passion and commitment to driving prosperity at a community level. It has been a pleasure to map and measure their impact.”

The 2024 Social Impact Report can be viewed here: https://in4group.co.uk/resource-hub/in4-group-2024-social-impact-report/