Lancashire driving instructor steers fundraising for good cause

Driving instructor Lee Spary is steering his fundraising in the right direction having already raised more than £5,000 for the national charity PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide.

Lee from Preston in Lancashire is raising funds in memory of his friend Kyle Hughes who died by suicide in 2018.

Donating £1 from every in-car and online training session that he conducts with learners and trainee instructors, Lee’s fundraising shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Voted England’s Driving Instructor of the Year 2022, Lee also raises money for the charity as a guest speaker.

Lee Spary with staff from PAPYRUS Warrington.

Lee recently visited the PAPYRUS head office in Warrington where he met some of the team.

Lee said: “I started fundraising for PAPYRUS on the day Kyle passed away and I will continue to do so until I retire.

“This month would have marked Kyle’s 30th birthday and for me fundraising is a way of keeping his name alive. I don’t want anyone else to have to experience what Kyle’s family and friends went and are still going through.

Losing a loved one to suicide is devastating and I use my fundraising as a coping mechanism to help with my grief.”

Lee added: “Kyle was such a caring person, clever and a self-taught computer programmer. He was very gifted and we had such a great friendship.

“I tell my clients about my fundraising and the donations that I make to PAPYRUS and they all think it’s a lovely idea and support me in my efforts.”

PAPYRUS says suicide is the biggest killer of under 35s in the UK and believes that many suicides are preventable.

Vicki Dutton, Fundraising Manager at PAPYRUS said: “We are so grateful to all our supporters. The efforts that they go to in order to raise funds and champion the charity is admirable.

“It is because of incredible fundraisers like Lee that we can carry on with our life-saving work.”

PAPYRUS operates a confidential helpline service, HOPELINE247, which offers practical advice and support to young people who are struggling with life and anyone who is concerned about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.

HOPELINE247 is staffed by trained professionals offering a telephone, text and email service.

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice please contact PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 88247 or email [email protected]

More information about Lee’s fundraising can be found on his website here: Kyle's Legacy (leespary.com)