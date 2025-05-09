Lancashire developer highlights four bedroom home for rightsizers

David Wilson Homes is highlighting one of the four bedroom homes which is ready to move into at its Centurion Village development in Leyland.

This four bedroom Kirkdale style home is ideal for families and rightsizers who are expanding and need the additional space for children or a living space they can make their own.

With four spacious double bedrooms, there is space for the whole family to have the room they need to thrive and relax.

An expansive open-plan kitchen has dining and family areas with French doors leading to the garden, creating a spacious atmosphere.

DWNW - The Kirkdale style home at Centurion VillageDWNW - The Kirkdale style home at Centurion Village
DWNW - The Kirkdale style home at Centurion Village

The utility room is perfect for keeping the family spaces tidy, and the living room has an attractive front-aspect bay window.

For house hunters looking to rightsize, David Wilson Homes has made the Kirkdale home on Plot 179 available with 105% Part Exchange.

Using this scheme, David Wilson Homes can buy the customer’s existing property for up to 105% of its market value. Home buyers can therefore avoid the property chain and move into their new home as soon as it’s ready.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are always keen to make the house hunting and buying process as simple and as accessible as possible to our customers.

“We would recommend anyone interested in the Kirkdale style home at Centurion Village to visit our sales team in Leyland to take advantage of the variety of schemes and offers available.”

Centurion Village currently features a variety of three and four bedroom homes with prices starting from £270,000.

For details about the new homes being built in the area, call the sales team at 033 3355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.

