Lancashire developer encourages pupils to dig in to Children's Gardening Week

A primary school in Leyland got stuck into National Children’s Gardening Week (25th May to 2nd June) after a green-fingered donation from Barratt Homes.

Woodlea Junior School, located close to Barratt Homes’ Centurion Court development, received a variety of gardening sets, including a wheelbarrow, spades and trowels, as well as a jar of seed pollinators for butterflies and bees.

National Children’s Gardening Week is an annual festival that’s celebrated in homes, schools and community groups across the country, and supports the Greenfingers charity which is dedicated to providing magical gardens for children in hospices suffering from life-limiting illnesses.

Jillian Shorrocks, Headteacher at Woodlea Junior School, said: “We are very grateful for the equipment which will support our young gardeners and enhance our links with the environment and sustainability. Within school already we have an allotment and raised beds for planting vegetable and herbs, which when fully grown are cooked and shared with all the school family.

“The equipment is supporting us in working towards us gaining ‘Eco School’ status and further supporting our eco and sustainability agenda”.

Pupils at Woodlea Junior School can now look forward to watching their plants grow over the summer months.

This year, National Children’s Gardening Week has partnered with the World of Peter Rabbit, and participating garden centres across the UK will be giving away free Peter Rabbit activity booklets during the awareness week.

Alan Watt, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We hope our donation to Woodlea Junior School will help the children have fun planting and we’re sure they will enjoy watching their plants grow.

“As a leading homebuilder, it is important to us to care for the local communities in the areas in which we build.”

Centurion Court is the third phase of Barratt Homes’ Centurion Village development which, based just south of Preston, offers new home buyers a chance to benefit from rural surroundings close to high-quality schooling and excellent commuter links.