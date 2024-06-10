Lancashire daughter keeps her word and takes the leap in memory of her dad
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amrita kept her word and on a visit to Dubai to see family, she made her tandem skydive debut over the world famous Palm Jumeirah, raising £2,668 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in tribute to her dad, who she lost five years ago to lung cancer.
Amrita, who lives with mum Surinder and two older brothers, said: “I was so excited to finally be skydiving, I didn’t feel nervous at all. It all happened in a blur. I had told dad skydiving was something I would do and I did it in his honour.
“Although he didn’t like heights, I think skydiving is something dad would have done himself with a little persuasion. My father had a passion for adventure and believed in seizing opportunities. My skydive represents not only a tribute to his vibrant spirit but also a reflection of his enduring legacy of embracing life’s adventures wholeheartedly.”
Of her dad, who was only 53-years-old when died and working as the general manager of Preston’s Sharoe Green Garage, Amrita added: “My father was a man of profound selflessness and boundless generosity.
“His diagnosis was a big shock as he had never smoked a day in his life. Throughout his courageous but short battle with lung cancer, dad remained a beacon of strength and resilience. His legacy is also that of love and kindness. He touched the lives of all those who knew him. Thank you to everyone who helped me raise my donation for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in dad’s name.”
Amrita travelled to Dubai with her cousins Pooja Athwal, who also skydived to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, and Priya Mehta, who supported them on skydive day. Both live in the Midlands.
Amrita and her family had already donated £6,474 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, funds raised by in memoriam giving following Bulvinder’s passing in 2019. The following year, the family took part in a 10k run to raise £1,371 for Cancer Research UK.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients' cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk