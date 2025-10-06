Lancashire Cricket Club Bowled Over By Homebuilder’s Donation

BM - MWjly25-024916 - Lee Bowers (Barratt Homes) with some of the members of Leyland Cricket Club

Barratt Homes has continued its community outreach and supported Lancashire-based outfit, Leyland Cricket Club, with a donation of £1,000 to help refurbish its all-weather practice facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club, based close to the housebuilder’s Centurion Village development on Longmeanygate, has overhauled its facility which features four astroturf lanes and is used by the club five nights a week for practice and on match days at weekends.

Following the refurbishment, the new facility meets all the required safety standards so the club can offer a safe and controlled environment for people in the local area to practice cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Farrington, Secretary at Leyland Cricket Club, said: “Leyland Cricket Club is a community organisation that aims to play an important role in the local area by providing access to sport to as many people as possible from all backgrounds.

BM - MWjly25-024832 - Lee Bowers (Barratt Homes) with Ian Farrington (Chairman at Leyland CC)

“Cricket brings people together and forges friendships. It can teach younger people values about teamwork, discipline and togetherness which will hopefully serve them well in their wider lives.

“Due to increasing costs, it is becoming harder and harder for charities and community groups to deliver their aims without the support of local people and community-minded businesses like Barratt Homes, which understands the value that such organisations can bring to a local area and the part they can play in building a happier and more cohesive society.”

Leyland Cricket Club was founded in 1848, and the current club incorporates BTR Cricket Club, which used to play in Farington, and Leyland Motors, which played on Sandy Lane in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current club has over 150 playing members and aims to provide cricket for people of all ages and abilities to come together and enjoy the sport. It fields five mixed adult teams at the weekend, two women’s teams and 12 age group teams from Under-9s up to Under-19s.

BM - MWjly25-024948 - Lee Bowers being put to the test on the practice facility refurbished with Barratt Homes' donation

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are delighted to have made this donation to Leyland Cricket Club so that it can continue its great work with the local community. We look forward to seeing how the club fares in the future and will be cheering them on.

“We are committed to creating a positive impact on the surrounding areas in which we build. Cricket can play a vital part in bringing a community together, so we would encourage all of our residents at Centurion Village to visit the club and offer their support.”

The club is located near to Barratt Homes’ Centurion Village development, which has a selection of three and four bedroom homes available.

To find out more about the cricket club, visit the website at Leyland Cricket Club.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.