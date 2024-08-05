Lancashire Council of Mosques and County’s Anglican Church stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the wake of the Southport tragedy and before possible protests in the County this weekend, the Anglican Church in Lancashire and the Lancashire Council of Mosques have come together to issue a joint statement ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’; co-signed by Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff and Hfz Abdul Alim. The statement is as follows …

We, at the Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) and Lancashire Council of Mosques, deeply value the positive relationships that exist among individuals of diverse faiths and backgrounds in our wonderful county.

In Lancashire we celebrate our differences and work to foster respect and strong community relations for everyone in Lancashire, regardless of their faith, race, ethnicity or background.

In the wake of the tragic events in Southport, our prayers are with the families of those affected and for the safety and security of all our communities.

We acknowledge the recent disturbances in other areas and understand that there may be those seeking to create division within our communities. We believe it is important that we all, as people of faith and no faith, stand united, shoulder to shoulder. Division and hate have no place in Lancashire.

As we approach the weekend, we urge all our communities to steer clear of areas where demonstrations or counter-demonstrations may occur.

Places of religious worship hold a special place in our hearts, and we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the police promptly.

We are reassured that the police will act swiftly to prevent offences and, if necessary, arrest offenders. We also urge everyone to be mindful of the content, particularly misinformation, being circulated on social media, which serves to divide and tear down, rather than unite and build hope.

We are in regular communication with the police and authorities and pray for peace for everyone.We pray for blessings and peace for all those who live, work and travel in our beautiful, friendly, and cohesive county of Lancashire,

Bishop Jill Duff, Anglican Bishop of Lancaster and Hfz Abdul Alim, Chair of Lancashire Council of Mosques