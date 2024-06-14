Lancashire company rewarded for its energy management system

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire company has been awarded for demonstrating responsible energy use and management.

Lancashire company LARS, an industry leader in tower design, fabrication and installation, has announced that the company has achieved ISO 50001 certification, recognition of its energy management system (EnMS). This major accomplishment demonstrates LARS’ strong commitment to energy efficiency, sustainability, and environmental responsibility.

In order to satisfy the standard, LARS underwent an extensive audit of the energy management systems relating to all aspects of the company’s operations. This required dedication from teams across the entire organisation, and included meticulous planning, thorough assessment, and ongoing commitment. The certificate was issued in May 2024 by Alcumus ISOQAR and will remain current until May 2027, subject to LARS maintaining its energy management system to the required standard. This will be monitored regularly by Alcumus ISOQAR.

What is ISO 50001?

ISO 50001 is an internationally recognised standard that provides a framework for organisations to establish, implement, maintain, and improve an energy management system (EnMS). Essentially, it helps businesses take a systematic approach to continually improve energy performance, efficiency, and reduce their environmental impact.

There are several key reasons why achieving ISO 50001 accreditation was important to LARS:

Reduce environmental impact: By optimising energy use, LARS are actively contributing to a more sustainable future.

By optimising energy use, LARS are actively contributing to a more sustainable future. Drive cost savings: Energy efficiency translates to reduced energy consumption, leading to significant cost savings.

Energy efficiency translates to reduced energy consumption, leading to significant cost savings. Enhance operational excellence: Implementing a structured EnMS fosters a culture of continuous improvement, leading to better overall operational efficiency.

Implementing a structured EnMS fosters a culture of continuous improvement, leading to better overall operational efficiency. Demonstrate a commitment to sustainability: This accreditation signifies LARS’ dedication to environmental responsibility.

Following confirmation of ISO 50001 certification, Business Development Manager at LARS, Julian Cooper, said; “We are thrilled to have achieved ISO 50001 certification, which recognises our commitment to implementing an effective energy management system. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who have embraced energy-efficient practices and continuously sought ways to reduce our environmental impact. We can all feel very proud of this accomplishment and we look forward to the long-term benefits it will bring, not only to our operations, but ultimately to the environment.”