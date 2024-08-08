Lancashire company raises over £10,000 to support Rainbow Hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Access4Lofts directors, Josh Norgate and Josh Brierley, recently visited Rainbow Hub, the Mawdesley based charity supporting children with neurological and physical disabilities, to present them with a cheque for £3,106.The donation will increase the total raised over the past three years to over £10,000 and the company has pledged to continue to support the charity for the coming year.

Access4Lofts, a Lancashire based company, initially donated £250 and then went on to make Rainbow Hub, their Charity of the Year for 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24 with funds raised by donating £2 for every job their company completed over the two years.

But their support does not end with the donation as they help the charity all year round attending the Annual Ball, donating prizes and regularly take part in the charity's fund raising events including the Sky Dive Challenge, Annual Ramble, Christmas Tree collections and recently smashed the Tough Mudder Challenge held in July at Heaton Park, Manchester.

Josh Norgate said, “We support Rainbow Hub because they are an amazing charity who do so much for disabled children and their families. They get no statutory funding and have to raise all their own funds. It is rewarding to be able to help them and to see how the children benefit from the work that they do. It is an absolute pleasure to be in a position where we can help."

Josh Norgate with children and staff at Rainbow Hub

Lyndsay Fahey, CEO, Rainbow Hub, said, “Access4Lofts are great supporters and we are so grateful to both Josh Norgate and Josh Brierley for all their help in so many ways. It means so much to our children and families as we rely on companies like theirs to ensure that we continue to provide the therapies that help our children reach their individual potential.”

Access4Lofts Liverpool North, Wirral, Bolton, Blackpool, Preston and Lancaster operates across West Lancashire, North Liverpool, Blackpool, Bolton, Preston, Lancaster and the surrounding areas. The company, which was voted ‘Which Trusted Trader of the Month’ in March 2022, provides quick, easy and affordable loft access and storage solutions.

Anyone who would like find out more information about Rainbow Hub or how to support them, can contact Emma Parish [email protected] or visit their web site https://www.rainbowhub.org/

or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw