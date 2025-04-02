Lancashire community draws to a close as development sells out
The completion of the 117-home development brings a close to the homebuilder’s time on Cottam Way. With all properties sold, the homebuilder has provided a flourishing neighbourhood for a range of different buyers at the development.
Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Cottam Gardens has been a fantastic development and the homes have sold out as quickly as expected given the appeal to a variety of buyers.
“The development has become a well-established community and it will continue to thrive as the final residents move in.
“We’d like to advise anyone who missed out on a property at Cottam Gardens to visit our website to view our other developments in Lancashire and discover how we can assist with a move to a new home.”
During its time building the development, Barratt Homes has worked hard to support the Cottam community and neighbouring areas. This includes sponsoring St Anne’s Football Club, donating a friendship bench to Cottam Primary School, making a contribution towards Ingol Primary School’s minibus, and a donation towards the renovation projects at Intact Preston and Dobcroft Nature Reserve.
For anyone interested in buying in Preston and Lancashire, Barratt Homes has a wide range of development in numerous locations throughout the county, including Bernets Nook in Blackburn, Brun Lea Heights in Burnley, Bowland Meadow in Longridge, Centurion Village in Leyland, and Rogerson Gardens in Whittingham.
