Lancashire community draws to a close as development sells out

Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes has announced its Cottam development Cottam Gardens has now completely sold out.

The completion of the 117-home development brings a close to the homebuilder’s time on Cottam Way. With all properties sold, the homebuilder has provided a flourishing neighbourhood for a range of different buyers at the development.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Cottam Gardens has been a fantastic development and the homes have sold out as quickly as expected given the appeal to a variety of buyers.

“The development has become a well-established community and it will continue to thrive as the final residents move in.

BM - A typical street scene at Cottam Gardens in Cottam, Lancs

“We’d like to advise anyone who missed out on a property at Cottam Gardens to visit our website to view our other developments in Lancashire and discover how we can assist with a move to a new home.”

During its time building the development, Barratt Homes has worked hard to support the Cottam community and neighbouring areas. This includes sponsoring St Anne’s Football Club, donating a friendship bench to Cottam Primary School, making a contribution towards Ingol Primary School’s minibus, and a donation towards the renovation projects at Intact Preston and Dobcroft Nature Reserve.

For details about the new homes being built in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.