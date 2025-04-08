Lancashire charity champions sustainable style at Aintree's Ladies Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Representatives from Lancashire charity, Regenerage, turned heads at Aintree's prestigious Ladies Day last Friday, showcasing that sustainable fashion can be both stylish and sophisticated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buying items that are pre-loved from one of their stores helps Regenerage to continue their mission of working with and for older people, enriching their lives and supporting them to live well and independently. The charity has been doing this for 44 years.

The representatives attended the iconic racing event dressed exclusively in preloved fashion items sourced from Regenerage charity shops across Lancashire, including from their flagship store at Middlebrook, Horwich, Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regenerage racegoers

Suzanne Carr, CEO of Regenerage, caught the attention of style watchers from The Guide Liverpool, who selected her for a TikTok video interview during the event. Ms Carr wore a stunning ensemble featuring a striking red hat, shoes, bag, brooch and earrings – all discovered in Regenerage shops – complementing her preloved Vivienne Westwood suit from eBay.

"We wanted to demonstrate that sustainable fashion choices can be perfect for even the most glamorous occasions," said Ms Carr. "Every item worn by our team came from either our charity shops or other preloved sources, proving that second-hand doesn't mean second-best."

Regenerage racegoers

The Regenerage racegoers sported an array of both designer and high street labels, including Kurt Geiger, Zara, Clarks, Philip Treacy, Michael Kors, ASOS, Carvela, Ted Baker, Next, New Look, Phase Eight, Designers at Debenhams, River Island and Julien Macdonald.

Regenerage racegoers

With the racing season now in full swing and Haydock's Easter meeting approaching, Regenerage shops across Lancashire are currently stocked with ideal pieces for racegoers looking to make sustainable fashion choices whilst supporting a worthy local cause.

For a complete list of Regenerage charity shop locations across Lancashire, visit: https://regenerage.org.uk/our-shops-2/