Lancashire charity champion celebrated at ScottishPower Foundation 10th anniversary awards

The milestone year saw inspiring charities awarded additional funding for their vital projects including Lancashire-based charity Lancashire Women

The ScottishPower Foundation honoured Adele Helm with the Charity Champion Award for her relentless dedication and transformative impact to Lancashire Women at the 10th anniversary of the Awards.

As the charity’s Business Development Manager, Adele's role extends far beyond her job title.

Since joining the organisation in 2016 as a service user seeking support, Adele has risen through Lancashire Women’s ranks, becoming a pillar of strength and innovation within the charity.

Adele Helm, Charity Champion

Going above and beyond, Adele’s work involves early morning networking meetings to late evening events, shaking buckets at local supermarkets, and even scouting charity walk routes.

Adele's tireless efforts and infectious positivity make her a true charity champion, earning her the respect and admiration of everyone she works with. Adele is also a key contributor of Lancashire Women’s Home Repair Service for female trades - supported this year by ScottishPower Foundation funding.

This service aims to help women in the community to feel comfortable getting into a trade, promoting gender equality in a traditionally male-dominated sector. By offering well-paid, flexible job opportunities for women, Lancashire Women is helping to create a sustainable income stream for their charity, amplifying their impact in the community.

Shining a light on the work of charities supported by the ScottishPower Foundation this year, the milestone awards recognise the difference that people like Adele make to the lives of those within their community.

Adele Helm, Business Development Manager at Lancashire Women, said: “It is such a privilege to be called Charity Champion. Supporting women within the community is at the heart of everything we do, from service users, to joining our team. As someone who experienced the work of Lancashire Women first-hand in the past, I know how vital and even life-changing this service can be. Amidst the myriad of great work this charity does, I have always valued the mental health support we offer to users, as Lancashire Women certainly helped build up my confidence and self-esteem.

“I am so thankful to the ScottishPower Foundation for this recognition and the additional funding will prove invaluable in allowing us to expand our service and help even more people in Lancashire. I can’t wait to continue my work and strive to live up to the Charity Champion title every day.”

At the 10th anniversary of the ScottishPower Foundation Awards, the work of Lancashire Women was celebrated for the team’s the can-do attitude, working tirelessly for the benefit of others.

The Home Repair Service for vulnerable women also earned the charity a runners-up place in the Innovation Award category.

Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, shared her thoughts on the 10th anniversary of the ScottishPower Foundation Awards: "A heartfelt congratulations to all our winners at this year's ScottishPower Foundation Awards. This milestone year is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible work these charities do in our communities.

"Choosing this year's winners was an immense challenge, given the outstanding quality of nominations we received. Yet Adele’s journey from service user, to a dedicated a valued member of the team embodies the spirit of a Charity Champion. Breaking down barriers and bettering the lives of others is the sort of positive change we aim to celebrate at the ScottishPower Foundation Awards.

"It brings us real joy to celebrate with these highly deserving charities. The additional funding they receive will undoubtedly help them advance their impactful projects even further. Once again, a massive congratulations to all our winners - their phenomenal work continues to make a significant difference, and we are excited to see what they achieve next."

Further details on the winners and runners-up are available on the ScottishPower Foundation website: scottishpowerfoundation.com.