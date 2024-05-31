We had Zoolab visit us with some interesting little creatures to say the least. Residents loved the talk, they found it very fun and informative. They got to meet all these creatures including giant snails, foreign stick insects, big hairy spider, snake and a cute little frog. They absolutely loved it.
Dovedale Court, located in Preston provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 32 residents from respite care to long term stays.
For more information please contact George Appleton Carroll, General Manager at Dovedale Court on 01772 761616.
1 / 2