Cheese and Wine Evening with a little bit of dancing thrown in for good measure. The residents and family members all enjoyed the different cheeses. We had a great selection and the table was nearly emptied.

The bottles of wine and beer were cleared and plenty of residents happy throughout.

Dovedale Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Dovedale Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 32residents from respite care to long term stays.