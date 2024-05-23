Lancashire care home becomes first in the county to receive national accreditation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leyland based, Croston Park nursing home has recently become the first service in the county to achieve the new British Standard for Adult Residential Care – BS8606:2019.

The home, which has the capacity to support 53 residents, was inspected by Care Inspections UK (CIUK), the UK’s only registered and accredited care home inspection body. Following the inspection, Croston Park was awarded a certificate of compliance with BS8606:2019, a standard that specifies requirements for providing support, personal, nursing, and/or specialist care within a residential setting.

Built in 1663, Croston Park is a Grade II listed country mansion in the Lancashire countryside. It recently welcomed Abigail Kershaw as the new manager, who has brought many years’ experience across the health and social care sectors. Abigail has supported the whole team, sharing their commitment to high quality care and support.

Croston Park Nursing home is also rated ‘good’ in all five areas of inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Abigail Kershaw (centre), registered manager at Croston Park, with her team.

Chris Lane, chairman of Park Lane Healthcare, expressed his pride in the team's achievements: “We’re thrilled that Croston Park has excelled in two objective, independent evaluations from nationally recognised industry bodies. Being acknowledged as a good service by both CIUK and the CQC is a testament to the dedication of our staff, particularly the managers.

“Being the first in the county to be recognised as compliant with BS8606:2019 highlights the seriousness with which we approach our care responsibilities at all levels of our organisation.”

Abigail Kershaw, registered manager of Croston Park, added: “Joining the Croston Park family has felt like discovering where I truly belong. It’s more than just leading; it’s about making a genuine impact on the lives of our residents and their families. My goal is to ensure everyone feels at home, supported, and embraced as part of our unique family. Achieving BS8606:2019 compliance highlights the seriousness with which we approach our responsibilities, underscoring our commitment to exceptional care.”

