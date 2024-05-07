Lancashire cancer support charity launches in memory of ‘tornado of positivity’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Orange Foundation was established in tribute to Emma, and to help others who are living with cancer. The aim is to provide support to those individuals and their families, through five segments of practical help.

The five areas that the Foundation will focus on funding are: patient advocacy services; scans or consultations that will help speed up the delivery of treatment; talking therapies for patients and family members; cosmetic treatments and accessories; contribute to some cancer treatments which aren’t always available on the NHS.

Talking about the Foundation and its name, the founder and Emma’s husband, Michael Gregory, said:

Emma Aindow-Gregory, fell runner

“Quite simply, orange was Emma’s favourite colour, and in some cultures, orange represents a new beginning. This is why we decided on the name. Emma was a warm, positive, and dynamic woman. She was also passionate, assertive, and fiery, and the colour represented her perfectly. She was a proud and protective mum, a fantastic wife, a loving daughter, sister and aunt, and a loyal friend.

“Anyone who knew Emma described her as a tornado of positivity and an inspirational woman. She was an incredible fell runner completing very challenging marathons and ultramarathons, but her passion was her Gypsy Cob, Henry who was her sanctuary.

“Emma faced her cancer head-on, but was, at times, she became understandably frightened and scared of the future. But ever the athlete, she knew her cancer diagnosis was a race she wouldn’t win. She is so greatly missed.

“We established The Foundation to remember Emma, but also to help many people like her who are living with the disease.”

Garth Dew, training for an ultramarathon in aid of The Orange Foundation

The Foundation has recently welcomed its first fundraising event. Family friend and Lancashire filmmaker, Garth Dew, is running the Kendal to Preston 50-mile ultramarathon in aid of the charity. Garth aimed to raise £2000 before his race on 11 May 2024, and has already beaten that target.

Garth said:

“I decided to run this race for a cause, choosing The Orange Foundation to support the charity and to pay tribute to Emma, who herself was an exceptional ultra-runner and inspiration to all.

“I considered several good causes, but what I like about The Orange Foundation is its focus on giving people practical and impactful help; there are people around me who are living with cancer, and I wanted to do this to help others cope better with the disease.”

Emma’s husband, Michael, said:

“I’m overwhelmed whenever we receive support or offers of help, but Garth’s run struck a chord.

"Emma would have been really chuffed to see Garth compete, and quite possibly run alongside him – she would be proud of his achievement, and as a family, we wish him the very best.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him at the finish line!”

To commemorate Emma’s 51st birthday this year, The Foundation will hold their first annual event on October 25th 2024 – The Orange Masquerade Ball – to be hosted at Preston North End Football Club.

Michael continued:

“Towards the end of Emma’s life, she was adamant that everyone she loved should live their best lives and that everyone should make the most of the time they have.