Lancashire businesses work towards a low carbon future

With a challenge to work towards achieving net zero - without losing any time to factory closure - K Steels called on QUEST Electrical for specialist expertise.

K Steels has been running their Rawtenstall factory supplying steel products across the north of England for more than 60 years but needed to reduce their carbon output and make a saving on power costs.

After consulting with Burnley-based specialist contractors QUEST, K Steels opted for power optimised solar panels.

QUEST recommended a Solar edge Roof Mount Photovoltaic system consisting of 132 Longi 435W Tier 1 Solar panels. Power optimizers were installed across the south east facing roof. This means that K Steels can now generate 45,600 Kwh of their own electricity every year.

K Steels roof being fitted with solar panels

Thanks to experience of many previous projects QUEST was able to complete the installation in ten days and achieved this without causing any factory shut-down.

Dominic Miller, Technical Manager at QUEST, said: “Our experience in major factory projects like this means we were able to carry out a safe and speedy installation without interrupting the day-to-day running of the busy site.

“While in a working environment on a live site with heavy traffic we carried out a safe installation on the roof with high quality materials.”

Richard Howarth, Managing Director at K Steels, said: “We are constantly striving to be more sustainable but the rise in electricity costs was likely to impact on our ability to run the site efficiently and keep costs down.

“The new solar panels will allow us to run more efficiently and work towards our Net Zero goals.”