Lancashire businesses walk over hot coals and broken glass for Rainbow Hub

Fifty fearless fundraisers, many from Lancashire businesses took up the challenge and walked over hot coals and broken glass at the Rainbow Hub Fire Walk to raise funds for the Mawdesley based charity which supports children and young adults with physical and neurological disabilities.

Among them were staff from Chorley companies, Brysdales and Veratspace, together with a team from Bamber Bridge gym, Find Your Way Fitness. The event, supported by TMT construction took place on June 13 at the Highfield Restaurant, nr Croston and is on target to raise over £4,000.

Fire-walking is an ancient tradition and a rite of passage in many cultures. It involves walking on a bed of hot coals or embers and has been used for centuries to test physical and mental limits. Millions have done it safely all around the world.

Rainbow Hub Fire Walk was run by a certified fire walk Instructor and film maker, Chris Jones, who has led hundreds safely across the coals over the last decade. Chris, who originates from Wigan said, “Back in my hometown to run a spectacular fire walk for Rainbow Hub and raise thousands for a much-needed charity. Epic to take so many of your warriors over the walk again.”

Stephanie Wilding from Veratspace, said “Taking part in the Firewalk was such a powerful and uplifting experience, we stepped out of our comfort zones for a cause that truly matters’’

Ryan White, owner of Find Your Way Fitness, said, “My nephew Ronnie attends Rainbow Hub and no other organisation offers such a diverse range of services aimed at improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of children with complex needs, as well as reducing the stress and isolation in their families. We were delighted to raise over £500 to help them continue their much needed services.”

Emma Parish, Corporate Relations and Events Manager, Rainbow Hub, said, “It was an amazing evening. The atmosphere was inspiring and we cannot thank everyone who took part enough for helping us to raise such a fantastic amount. Special thanks to Chris Jones who is the coolest and most motivational warrior of them all and a huge thank you to Fletchers for sponsoring the night.”

Emma, who comes from Parbold, added, “I was super proud of my daughter Sophie for walking on glass and fire. She took it all in her stride, quite literally and made sure that I didn't chicken out either!”

It’s not too late if you would like to support Rainbow Hub – just go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/rainbowfirewalk?newPage=true

More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw