Lancashire business Surface Print switches to four-day working week with advice from employment law, HR and health and safety firm AfterAthena

Lancashire business Surface Print has switched its working operations to a four-day week, following a successful six-month trial.

The new ‘working week’ sees almost all of Surface Print’s 63 colleagues working Monday to Thursday, affording people an improved work/life balance.

It means the Clayton-le-Moors business is also reducing its emissions and saving on energy costs, resulting in production being more efficient.

The family business, which has been running since 1990, spent time researching the move, from both its workforce and with expert advice from Preston-based employment law, HR and health and safety firm AfterAthena, to give the trial the best chance of success.

And it all started while trying to find a way to have a new roof fitted without impacting output.

James Watson, managing director of Surface Print, said: “This has been a hugely successful shift in our business arrangements, and everyone involved has been supportive and enthusiastic about the change.

“It means people get to spend more time with their friends and families with longer weekends, they see no decrease in wages, and we play our part in decreasing emissions.

“In addition, our customers see no difference in the products or deliveries.

“Consulting with everyone and seeking advice from employment law and HR specialists at AfterAthena was vital, and we ensured everyone’s voice was heard, while adhering to guidelines on how our colleagues’ working patterns can change without impacting them.

“About 90 per cent of people have taken up the new pattern, but we still have colleagues who work on a Friday and do a five-day week, which we’ve accommodated because it suits their work/life balance.

“This process has all been about giving people options that suit them, and in turn supporting a reduction in emissions and creating a workforce that is very happy.

“And it means we have mitigated the increased costs we’ve faced for raw materials, energy and wages, including rises in the minimum wage, by reducing the impact on our overheads, without impacting the wages of our colleagues.”

Oli McCann, employment law and HR partner at AfterAthena, said: “As with many businesses, James and the team at Surface Print have had to navigate increased costs, and running a four-day week is something that benefits everyone.

“When looking at changes in work patterns, they conducted a thorough review, sought expert advice and have now delivered something that works for everyone and the business itself.

“As many businesses face new challenges, it’s important they look at taking on Surface Print’s approach and ensure any changes are brought in steadily, and with feedback from their people.

“What Surface Print has shown is that change can bring many benefits for everyone involved.”