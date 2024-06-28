Lancashire business donates Over £150,000 to Inspire Youth Zone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local business, CP Davidson Ltd, a reputable hire vehicles company based in Chorley, proudly announces its substantial donation over the last 5 years equating to £150,000 to the charity Inspire Youth Zone. This generous contribution underscores CP Davidson Ltd's commitment to supporting local communities and making a positive impact on the lives of Young People. They have been a founder member and started this relationship before Inspires opening in 2018.

At CP Davidson, the company has built its name on engineering some of Britain’s finest municipal vehicles. Since its establishment in 1956, CP Davidson Ltd has consistently worked hard to combine considerable engineering expertise with outstanding service. As a mark of its high standards, CP Davidson Ltd is proud to be recognised as a 'Mercedes-Benz Qualified Partner'. The company's strong relationships with many leading commercial vehicle manufacturers enable it to offer the very best combinations of chassis and bodies. Furthermore, CP Davidson Ltd holds ISO 9001 accreditation, reflecting its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. But at the heart of their business is supporting the local community.

CP Davidson Ltd wanted to support a place for young people to go where they have a safe space, no matter what. A place where they can open up, trust, and ask for guidance about anything that is going on in their lives. A place where they cannot just be themselves, but where they can become their best selves with experiences they wouldn’t normally have access to.

Stephen Davidson, from CP Davidson Ltd and Jenny Taylor from Inspire Youth Zone

There is a place just like that. ‘Inspire’ Youth Zone, named by the people it’s here to serve, is open 7 days a week even when schools are closed. Inspire has provided an inclusive environment for more than 10,000 local young people and for some, a critical lifeline. Inspire is open to all young people aged 8 to 19 and up to 25 with additional needs.

Inspire Youth Zone is a renowned charity dedicated to empowering children and youth by providing them with opportunities for education, mentorship, and personal development. Through various programs and initiatives, Inspire aims to encourage and uplift the next generation, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to thrive.

CP Davidson Ltd's donation will significantly improve Inspires’ efforts in fulfilling its mission. The £150,000 contribution has helped to directly fund vital programs that benefit children in the Chorley area, including educational workshops, mentorship programs, and sports activities. By investing in Inspire Youth zone, CP Davidson Ltd is investing in the future of the community and helping to create a brighter tomorrow for local young people.

"We are delighted to support the incredible work of Inspire Youth Zone," Said Stephen Davidson Contracts Director at CP Davidson Ltd. "As a company deeply rooted in the Chorley community, we recognise the importance of giving back and supporting initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of children. We are proud to stand alongside Inspire for Kids in their mission to empower and inspire the next generation."

Inspire Youth Zone expresses its profound gratitude to CP Davidson Ltd for its generous donations. The support from CP Davidson Ltd has enabled the charity to expand its reach and impact, ultimately enriching the lives of countless Young People in the Chorley area.