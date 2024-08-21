Lancashire bed charity gets a helping hand from homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity set up to help children and their families living in poverty has received £1,800 from homebuilder Redrow.

Redrow Lancashire has pledged to donate funds to Zarach with every new show home bedroom opened in Lancashire and, after redesigning three show homes at its Worden Gardens development in Leyland, has made its second donation to the charity.

Zarach was started in 2017 in Leeds by deputy head teacher Bex Wilson and has expanded into the North West offering its services to families in need. Its ‘Every Head a Bed’ project provides bed bundles to families in need, which includes a new bed, mattress, bedding and pyjamas.

The donation was handed over to Zarach’s CEO Andy Peers during the launch of the revamped show homes at the development located on Leyland Lane.

Andy said: “The continued support we receive from Redrow, via such a simple but impactful and scalable initiative, has directly enabled us to lift over 150 children out of bed poverty. It’s a wonderful example of the partnerships that can exist between the private and charity sectors, and we are just so grateful to Redrow and their commitment to continuing to join us on our mission to end child bed poverty.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “Thanks to everyone who joined us to see the updated show homes. The original show homes opened back in 2020 so, to go with our hi-tech customer experience suite that opened earlier this year, we have given their interiors a revamp.

“Thank you to Andy for joining us and accepting this donation on behalf of Zarach. The team at Zarach work hard to provide a much-needed service to children and families. We are really pleased to continue our pledge offering support again with this donation.”

Worden Gardens is set amid open countryside, and residents will be able to enjoy the best of both worlds with easy access to nearby towns and cities plus Worden Park right on the doorstep. The park will undergo a significant extension to create a parkland area around Shaw Brook meaning families will be able to spend plenty of time outdoors.

To find out more about Worden Gardens call 01257 581698 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/wordengardens

For further information about Zarach and the work they do visit www.zarach.org