Lancashire-based non-profit celebrates first successful funding application

A non-profit organisation providing a safe space and support for families of neurodivergent children and young people in East Lancashire, is thrilled to secure their first funding bid from Lancashire County Council. Spectrum of Light Rossendale CIC, formed as a CIC in October 2023, submitted an application for £500 to enable them to purchase equipment to support their community sessions.

Spectrum of Light CIC hold weekly drop-in support meetings for parents and carers on Monday evenings at St Paul’s Community Centre in Rawtenstall, Rossendale and a monthly Friday group for teenagers with additional needs. Since forming, the CIC has so far held both face to face and online groups where attendees have valued the safe and supportive environment to share their experiences openly with others without feeling judged or misunderstood.

The sessions have also featured a wide range of specialist guest speakers such as an advanced occupational therapist discussing sensory processing; a child and adolescent psychologist sharing wellbeing management techniques; an expert discussing the link between autism and eating disorders, and many more who have shared valuable insights with parents and carer members.

The organisation was established in July 2022, spearheaded by Julie Nixon, of Rawtenstall. “With two neurodivergent children myself, many parents would reach out to me for guidance and support. During Covid, the desperate need for support intensified for so many families and I decided to take the plunge and form a support group which I called Spectrum for Light.”

Spectrum of Light Founder, Julie Nixon with committee members, Catherine Meeks and Sarah Pilling.

Initially the group met-up at a local coffee shop but it quickly became apparent that the group needed their own safe space where they could freely share their experiences. Spectrum of Light were welcomed by St Paul’s Community Centre, based off Burnley Road, Rawtenstall, who they support with a weekly donation.

“I can’t thank you enough for today, I am so glad I came along. I feel really grateful to have found the group and the support it offers!” commented Gemma, group member.

Based on her own experiences, Julie is passionate about providing family support to others and decided to form a CIC as she has many aspirations for Spectrum of Light. In order to operate as a CIC Julie has been joined by committee members : Sarah Pilling, previously an autism lead at a local high school and an educational consultant offering coaching and training on neurodiversity, and Catherine Meeks, specialist early years teacher and training provider, who has worked in a wide range of settings, over her 20 + years of working with children and their families.

