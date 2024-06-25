Lancashire-based non-profit celebrates first successful funding application
Spectrum of Light CIC hold weekly drop-in support meetings for parents and carers on Monday evenings at St Paul’s Community Centre in Rawtenstall, Rossendale and a monthly Friday group for teenagers with additional needs. Since forming, the CIC has so far held both face to face and online groups where attendees have valued the safe and supportive environment to share their experiences openly with others without feeling judged or misunderstood.
The sessions have also featured a wide range of specialist guest speakers such as an advanced occupational therapist discussing sensory processing; a child and adolescent psychologist sharing wellbeing management techniques; an expert discussing the link between autism and eating disorders, and many more who have shared valuable insights with parents and carer members.
The organisation was established in July 2022, spearheaded by Julie Nixon, of Rawtenstall. “With two neurodivergent children myself, many parents would reach out to me for guidance and support. During Covid, the desperate need for support intensified for so many families and I decided to take the plunge and form a support group which I called Spectrum for Light.”
Initially the group met-up at a local coffee shop but it quickly became apparent that the group needed their own safe space where they could freely share their experiences. Spectrum of Light were welcomed by St Paul’s Community Centre, based off Burnley Road, Rawtenstall, who they support with a weekly donation.
“I can’t thank you enough for today, I am so glad I came along. I feel really grateful to have found the group and the support it offers!” commented Gemma, group member.
Based on her own experiences, Julie is passionate about providing family support to others and decided to form a CIC as she has many aspirations for Spectrum of Light. In order to operate as a CIC Julie has been joined by committee members : Sarah Pilling, previously an autism lead at a local high school and an educational consultant offering coaching and training on neurodiversity, and Catherine Meeks, specialist early years teacher and training provider, who has worked in a wide range of settings, over her 20 + years of working with children and their families.
Completely self-funded to date, the successful funding application means the CIC are hopeful of obtaining further funding to continue providing support and fulfil their ambitions. If you would like to receive support from Spectrum of Light, get in touch by emailing: [email protected]. The CIC are grateful for all donations and support they have so far received from the community, such as raffle prizes, refreshment supplies for the different sessions and monetary donations.
