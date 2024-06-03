Lancashire-based florist joins bunch of Flower Magicians
Because Flower Power is unique; goose bump inducing blooms that are used to celebrate every single life event; happy to sad, weddings to birthdays, new babies to exam successes and all the ‘just because’ purchases for a natural, healthy ‘pick-me-up effect’ only flowers can give.
And it is local Flower Magicians like The Flower Farm who make the magic happen and not only create the most amazing creations but make sure customers have the very best, most wonderful, and totally affordable flowers they can buy.
And with a week-long ‘Meet the Maker’ showcase The Flower Farm will be sharing stories about flowers and their secrets and tips to make them even more special.
Commenting on their involvement in National Florist Day Clare said,
“We are lucky to have the most wonderful customers, and I wanted to show them the behind-the-scenes stories of how the magic happens.
There is so much more to the flower industry than people think … it is a multibillion-pound industry that stretches around the globe and up the road and comes with a lot of challenges … like making sure deliveries are on time, flowers kept in perfect condition and having the rescue skills of an emergency service to make sure those all-important last-minute requests are dealt with. It’s a great job, but it’s definitely not playing with flowers!”
In fact, as Caroline Marshall-Foster, Editor of the industry’s leading journal, The Florist Trade Magazine and Founder of National Florist Day says: “There is there something magical about working with flowers, and florist shops are often at the heart of every community. Not only purveyors of beautiful blooms but engaging with everyone, across all ages and often seen as a safe place for a drop in and chat. Add in the fact that there is simply no occasion where flowers can’t convey a message; be it “I love you”, “I’m sorry”, “Congratulations”, “you’re amazing” or “thinking of you”, and you really can “say it with flowers” every day.
National Florist Day is the industry’s way of sharing that fabulousness and showing the public that there is so much more to flowers and floristry than meets the eye. That behind every bloom is an army of flower magicians waving their wands to create floral goosebump moments every day of the week.