Lancashire-based florist joins bunch of Flower Magicians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The power of flowers celebrated across UK and Ireland on 8th June 2024Local florists Clare Ashcroft and Alison Matthews who runs The Flower Farm based in Burscough will be joining 1000 other Flower Magicians when the flower industry comes together on 8th June. The first ever awareness campaign for the floricultural industry, National Florist Day, will celebrate all that is wonderful about flowers, floristry and of florists and showcase the skill and magic that goes into it!

Because Flower Power is unique; goose bump inducing blooms that are used to celebrate every single life event; happy to sad, weddings to birthdays, new babies to exam successes and all the ‘just because’ purchases for a natural, healthy ‘pick-me-up effect’ only flowers can give.

And it is local Flower Magicians like The Flower Farm who make the magic happen and not only create the most amazing creations but make sure customers have the very best, most wonderful, and totally affordable flowers they can buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with a week-long ‘Meet the Maker’ showcase The Flower Farm will be sharing stories about flowers and their secrets and tips to make them even more special.

Alison (left) and Clare creating bouquets

Commenting on their involvement in National Florist Day Clare said,

“We are lucky to have the most wonderful customers, and I wanted to show them the behind-the-scenes stories of how the magic happens.

There is so much more to the flower industry than people think … it is a multibillion-pound industry that stretches around the globe and up the road and comes with a lot of challenges … like making sure deliveries are on time, flowers kept in perfect condition and having the rescue skills of an emergency service to make sure those all-important last-minute requests are dealt with. It’s a great job, but it’s definitely not playing with flowers!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, as Caroline Marshall-Foster, Editor of the industry’s leading journal, The Florist Trade Magazine and Founder of National Florist Day says: “There is there something magical about working with flowers, and florist shops are often at the heart of every community. Not only purveyors of beautiful blooms but engaging with everyone, across all ages and often seen as a safe place for a drop in and chat. Add in the fact that there is simply no occasion where flowers can’t convey a message; be it “I love you”, “I’m sorry”, “Congratulations”, “you’re amazing” or “thinking of you”, and you really can “say it with flowers” every day.