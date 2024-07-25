Lancashire-based construction firm out of the ground on their largest contract to date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in their 22nd year, Rosslee Construction, have started their largest contract at £3.6m.Rosslee Construction is an award-winning, family-owned, Lancashire-headquartered construction company led by their recently promoted Managing Director, Michael Clarkson.

The scheme is for a new build luxury residential development at the sought after location of Clifton Drive South, in Lytham St Annes, one of Lancashire and Fylde’s most popular spots. The client is RCA Developments, residential property developers with sites predominantly around the Fylde Coast and surrounding areas.

The property has been architecturally designed, which has resulted in striking glazed gables which give a distinctive luxury appearance to the external elevations, along with wonderful floor-to-ceiling views. There is a total of 23 apartments over four floors consisting of both one and two bedrooms.

Internally the apartments will be finished to a luxurious standard with high-quality kitchens and bathrooms, and all apartments come complete with their own on-site car parking space, complete with electric vehicle charging points behind electrically operated gates. Along with the EV charging points there are solar panels on the roof to aid with the energy efficiency of the building.

“We're thrilled to bring new life in the heart of Lytham St Annes to the former public offices that had been left derelict for over 10 years. The Residence will not only rejuvenate the area but also provide a vibrant living space close to the town centre. We're equally excited to be working with our contractor, Rosslee Construction, whose excellent team and proven track record ensure the highest quality of work. This project is another example of our commitment to delivering the finest developments in the area.”

Rosslee are constructing this building under a design and build contract, and employing local practices such as DCMG Associates who are the Architectural Designers, Graham Schofield Associates, who are the consulting Civil & Structural Engineers, with Fylde Borough Council acting as Building Control. Beardsmore Associates, also local, are employed by the client as their Project Manager.

The build is to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Rosslee’s financial turnover has grown substantially and steadily since the Clarkson’s acquisition, with their 2023 financial year at over £17.5m, and a predicted turnover for 2024 to be over £20m

Rosslee also sponsored a networking event for the first time in June at the Last Friday Club Lancashire. Events are held at Revolution in Preston on the last Friday of most months.

Rosslee Construction, Michael Clarkson, Managing Director –

“We’re delighted to be working on so many contracts across Lancashire and such varied sectors. The various Levelling Up Funds and grants are making a huge difference in projects moving forward in this area.

We are particularly proud of The Residence scheme at Lytham St Annes which is not only our largest contract but the largest residential and new build for us. It will be exciting at completion to have residents moving in.”

Rosslee are working across Lancashire on several prestigious schemes including the heritage renovation of the Former Girls Charity School in Kirkham, Nelson and Colne College’s refurbishment of their engineering workshop, a new build nursery at Highfield Priory School in Preston, and a contract of various extensions to expand facilities at Ss John Fisher and Thomas More High School in Colne.

They have also been recently appointed on Railway View in Clitheroe for Castle Medical Group.

These contracts cover a turnover of £10m, along with further schemes within neighboring Greater Manchester, the Lake District and Cheshire.

If you would like to discuss the project or any construction opportunities please contact Rosslee Construction on [email protected] or 01254 393225