Lancashire-Based Churchill Support Services expands security reach with Sonitech Systems acquisition

By Christopher Allsobrook
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2024, 10:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The new acquisition seeks to bolster the company's exceptional security capabilities with cutting-edge technology.

Lancashire-based Churchill Support Services, a leader in security solutions, has acquired Sonitech Systems Limited, boosting its capabilities with cutting-edge electronic security. This strategic move adds to Churchill's comprehensive security services while marking its second acquisition in two years.

Based in Sandbach, Sonitech Systems complements Churchill’s trusted security presence with advanced electronic expertise. “This acquisition transforms how we deliver security, blending Churchill’s strengths with Sonitech’s innovation,” said Churchill CEO John Melling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With nearly 60 years of combined experience and a shared commitment to excellence, Churchill and Sonitech are poised to offer an even stronger, more seamless security experience for clients nationwide.

Lancashire's own Churchill Support Services completes second acquisition in as many years.Lancashire's own Churchill Support Services completes second acquisition in as many years.
Lancashire's own Churchill Support Services completes second acquisition in as many years.

That’s particularly true of the people involved, and their ongoing professional development. It’s a point of commonality across both Sonitech and Churchill Support Services and closely aligns with the firm foundations of Churchill’s acquisitive process.

Churchill CEO John Melling spoke more about that unique attitude to acquisitions. “With every acquisition, we approach it with people at the forefront. We don’t come in to strip out a company – we look to invest, to grow and to flourish in that sector. That’s why Sonitech is such an ideal fit – they’re a company with extremely solid foundations, and offer an ideal opportunity to truly build a company we believe in.”

The experts at Sonitech join an already robust team, adding an additional dimension to Churchill’s security complement, and pushing the boundaries of what consumers can expect from their security provider.

Learn more about Churchill’s acquisitive process here.

Related topics:Lancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice