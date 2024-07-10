Lancashire-based BWS in the running for Scale-Up Business of the Year at the BIBAS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading North West bid writing specialists, BWS, have been shortlisted for the Scale-Up Business of the Year category.

The shortlisting comes just a few months after BWS scooped the win for Micro Business of the Year award at the 2024 Lancashire Red Rose Awards.

The renowned Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) have been celebrating the brightest and the best of the county’s top businesses for 17 years.

The glittering awards ceremony will take place on Friday, September 20 and will be held at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom with more than 1,000 guests in attendance.

As part of the selection process, BWS was excited to welcome judges from the BIBAS to their offices at Strawberry Fields in Chorley. During their 30-minute visit, the judges met with key team members including Mike, Commercial Director; Hannah, Business Development Manager; Lauren, Senior Bid Writer; and Bid Writer, George.

The judges split up to interview the team individually, asking why they believe BWS deserves the award, and the team highlighted how the business has grown and continues to scale up with team expansion, new service lines, growing knowledge and retaining customers.