Lancashire-based BWS in the running for Scale-Up Business of the Year at the BIBAS
and live on Freeview channel 276
The shortlisting comes just a few months after BWS scooped the win for Micro Business of the Year award at the 2024 Lancashire Red Rose Awards.
The renowned Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) have been celebrating the brightest and the best of the county’s top businesses for 17 years.
The glittering awards ceremony will take place on Friday, September 20 and will be held at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom with more than 1,000 guests in attendance.
As part of the selection process, BWS was excited to welcome judges from the BIBAS to their offices at Strawberry Fields in Chorley. During their 30-minute visit, the judges met with key team members including Mike, Commercial Director; Hannah, Business Development Manager; Lauren, Senior Bid Writer; and Bid Writer, George.
The judges split up to interview the team individually, asking why they believe BWS deserves the award, and the team highlighted how the business has grown and continues to scale up with team expansion, new service lines, growing knowledge and retaining customers.
Michael Baron, Commercial Director at BWS, commented on the shortlisting: “The BIBA shortlist announcement is proof that we’re doing something right as a business. We’re absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for our first BIBA award and hope that this is a sign of things to come as we continue to develop and scale. We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for 20th September!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.