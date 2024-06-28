Lancashire-based Barkers partners with Preston Sea Cadets for centennial celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire-based Barkers has partnered with the Preston Sea Cadet Unit to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the charity’s formation.

The centenary will be marked by a black tie evening event at Preston North End FC, which will also serve as the grand unveiling of the new (and first) official Ship’s Crest for the Cadet unit. The Mayor of Preston and the Lord Lieutenant for Lancashire will be amongst the VIPs in attendance.

Preston Sea Cadets has been working hard over the past few years to rekindle ties within the community, and part of their 2024 plans involve re-engaging in activities that support veterans, wider military groups in Lancashire and the North West, other youth groups and a variety of community projects in and around the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sponsorship reinforces Barkers’ commitment to grassroots social value, and dedication to supporting local causes; last week a previous sponsorship with the Mero’s World Foundation saw the installation of a Bleed Safety Cabinet in Openshaw, Manchester, after discovering the charity earlier this year. Mero’s World aspires to put an end to knife crime across the country.

Preston Sea Cadets on Strand Road