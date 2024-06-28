Lancashire-based Barkers partners with Preston Sea Cadets for centennial celebration
and live on Freeview channel 276
The centenary will be marked by a black tie evening event at Preston North End FC, which will also serve as the grand unveiling of the new (and first) official Ship’s Crest for the Cadet unit. The Mayor of Preston and the Lord Lieutenant for Lancashire will be amongst the VIPs in attendance.
Preston Sea Cadets has been working hard over the past few years to rekindle ties within the community, and part of their 2024 plans involve re-engaging in activities that support veterans, wider military groups in Lancashire and the North West, other youth groups and a variety of community projects in and around the city.
The sponsorship reinforces Barkers’ commitment to grassroots social value, and dedication to supporting local causes; last week a previous sponsorship with the Mero’s World Foundation saw the installation of a Bleed Safety Cabinet in Openshaw, Manchester, after discovering the charity earlier this year. Mero’s World aspires to put an end to knife crime across the country.
Jenny Draper, Managing Director of Barkers, spoke about this latest partnership: “As a growing Lancashire-based business, forming close partnerships with local charities and good causes is a vital part of our future focus. We're excited to have started this partnership with the Preston Sea Cadets; their commitment to developing young people in the community aligns perfectly with our own values of fostering responsibility, leadership, and teamwork. And there’s no better time to get involved than their 100th anniversary!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.