Lancashire audiologists launches specialist service to tackle growing condition

A local chain of audiologists and opticians has launched a specialist tinnitus service, to help tackle the growth of the condition in recent years.Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists, which has a practice in Clitheroe, has introduced the specialist service as the number of tinnitus cases in the UK continues to rise.

According to the latest data from Tinnitus UK, prevalence of the condition has increased by 50 per cent in the last 15 years, as the pressures of modern life have a direct impact on the nation’s hearing.[i]

Bayfields new Tinnitus Clinic, introduced to tackle the condition which manifests itself as hearing a ringing or buzzing sound without an external source, will include a free 15-minute tinnitus hearing health check, carried out by Bayfields expert audiology team.

Patients who are diagnosed with the condition will then be invited to an in-depth 75 minute personalised examination to determine the extent and cause of the tinnitus, where an audiologist will identify the type of tinnitus – temporary or permanent, constant or intermittent, and provide appropriate advice and management.

A digital consultation with a Bayfields audiologist, specialising in tinnitus, will also be included, to discuss ways to live with and manage the condition.

This is the latest service to be added to Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists practices nationwide, where clients can receive treatments including ear wax removal and hearing aid solutions in cutting-edge audiology suites.

Sarah Griffiths, Tinnitus Specialist Audiologist at Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists, comments: “We’re seeing a real increase in clients who are suffering with the effects of tinnitus in recent years, and it’s affecting people of all ages. Modern life and the increased use of technology such as headphones, coupled with a faster paced lifestyle and higher stress levels can all play a role in the development of tinnitus.

“Sometimes, tinnitus can be treated through methods such as ear wax removal or through the usage of a hearing aid. However often, it’s a case of managing the condition to minimise the impact it has on the patient’s daily life and their mental health and wellbeing.

“Here at Bayfields we’re passionate about helping the increasing number of tinnitus sufferers and would urge anyone who has noticed symptoms to get checked out to receive help and support, rather than suffering in silence. We’re confident this new service will provide just that.”