Lancashire Assistant Psychologist prepares for boxing match to raise funds for Alzheimer's Society

An Assistant Psychologist at the ‘Sabrina’ Specialist Dementia Care Community at HC-One’s Meadow Bank Care Home, in Preston, Lancashire, is preparing to don her boxing gloves as part of the White Collar Fighter boxing challenge for Alzheimer’s Society.

The charity boxing match is set to take place on Saturday, December 7, at The Bowler’s Exhibition Centre in Manchester to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

Sofia Delidaki is an Assistant Psychologist at Sabrina House, a Specialist Dementia Care Community (SDCC), which offers an enhanced service focused on the welfare and wellbeing of people who are emotionally distressed by their dementia and therefore require specialist care and support.

Sofia recently moved to Manchester and was looking for a boxing gym in her local area when she came across the White Collar Fighter boxing challenge. Sofia has been boxing since the age of 13, on and off, and has 12-years of experience in the sport.

Sofia Delidaki, Assistant Psychologist at HC-One’s Sabrina Community at Meadow Bank Care Home preparing for her boxing match

Sofia thought the White Collar Fighter boxing challenge presented a fantastic opportunity to combine her passion for boxing with raising money for a cause that is very close to her heart. Working as an Assistant Psychologist, Sofia has seen the impact this condition has on individuals and their families.

Sofia’s chosen charity is the Alzheimer’s Society, who provide support, help and hope to those living and caring for those living with dementia. Sofia chose to support the Alzheimer’s Society due to the incredible work they do in helping individuals and families affected by dementia.

In her professional life, Sofia has seen how challenging it can be for people to navigate the emotional and practical difficulties of the condition. The charity funds essential research but also provides critical support and resources to those in need.

By raising funds for Alzheimer’s Society, Sofia hopes to contribute to their mission of creating a world without dementia and improving the lives of those impacted today. Sofia has been training hard and wants to reach her target of fundraising £500 for the Alzheimer’s Society charity.

The Assistant Psychologist has undertaken an intense White Collar Fighter programme at a training camp for eight weeks ahead of her boxing match taking place. If you would like to donate to the cause, Sofia’s Just Giving page here.

Sofia Delidaki, Assistant Psychologist at the Sabrina Community at Meadow Bank Care Home said: “I chose the charity because a lot of people close to me have had family members affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

"This challenge feels like the perfect way to continue training in my favourite sport while making a meaningful difference. Alzheimer’s Society provide valuable support and carry out important work to help those living or caring for those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“It’s been a busy eight weeks of training ahead of the boxing match taking place that I fitted in alongside my working week. It’s been both physically and mentally challenging but incredibly rewarding.

“Through this journey, I aim to inspire others to support Alzheimer’s Society and raise awareness about the importance of funding dementia research and care. I’m grateful for the opportunity to combine my passion for boxing with a cause that can make a real difference in people’s lives.”