Lancashire architect taking on Seven in Seven challenge to raise money for charity

A Lancashire resident will run 10k on seven consecutive days in order to raise funds for a good cause.

Daniel Charnley, Landscape Architect, from Anderton, Lancashire is this week, taking on an inspirational ‘7 in 7 challenge’ for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association; the challenge has already raised over a phenomenal £2,000 for the charity, but Dan hopes to raise even more.

Starting on Monday 27th May and concluding on Sunday 2nd June, Dan is running 7 x 10K runs over 7 days, across 7 local locations, including Chorley Astley Park, Rivington Pike, Haigh Hall and to the Toughsheet Stadium, which as a big BWFC fan, was a must! On each leg of the challenge, Dan has been joined by different friends and family members, both experienced runners and absolute beginners, and including his uncle, who recently had a second hip replacement at the end of February!

On Sunday, the run will culminate at Chorley Golf Club, where Dan’s dad, Andrew Charnley is Golf Club Captain, who is also raising funds for MND throughout his Captaincy year, having chosen this charity, as someone very dear to the family is affected by this terrible disease.

Dan Charnley from Anderton Lancs completing his 7 in 7 challenge for MNDA

Dan said: “I have competed four of the seven days so far, and I am absolutely loving the challenge – we have so far navigated wet weather, different terrains and a few aches and pains, but the amazing support of those joining me on the runs, and the incredible generosity of those who have donated is great motivation, knowing how much the donations will make a difference to fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND”

There is still time to donate and spur Dan on even further by following this link: Dan's 7x 10km's in 7 days for Motor Neurone Disease Association

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work. It kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis.

It’s a devastating disease that affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time and kills six people every day. There is no cure.

The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Denise Davies, Head of Community Fundraising at the MND Association, said: “Without our amazing supporters, the MND Association simply would not be able to provide its vital support services, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND. Together we are making a real difference for people affected by this devastating disease.”