Lake District skincare brand launches Beatrix Potter inspired range

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning natural skincare brand Pure Lakes Skincare has launched a new BEATRIX range, a collection of luxurious, plant-based products celebrating the extraordinary life of Beatrix Potter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed under licence from Penguin Ventures on behalf of Frederick Warne & Co. Ltd (Beatrix Potter’s publisher and owner of THE WORLD OF PETER RABBIT™), the new range features five individual new products, along with a new gift set.

BEATRIX Rose & Geranium Soap in a Tin (£9)

BEATRIX Rose & Geranium Hand Wash (£18)

BEATRIX Rose & Geranium Body Wash (£18)

Beatrix Rose & Geranium Hand and Body Lotion (£20)

BEATRIX Rose & Geranium Skin Repair Bar (from £16)

BEATRIX for the Great Outdoor Gift Set, containing ginger and chamomile muscle and joint soak, plus a rose and geranium ski repair bar (£28)

In addition to being a successful author and illustrator, Potter was a conservationist, and one of the key figures in the early days of the National Trust, helping to protect the Lake District’s landscapes for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEATRIX Rose & Geranium Essential Oil Reed Diffuser

This exclusive range features her beautiful illustrations and a Rose & Geranium essential oil blend that evokes the flowers she would have grown in her garden at Hill Top.

Hill Top is the charming farmhouse and rural retreat of Beatrix Potter. It is renowned as the inspiration for many of the illustrations in her little books. Cared for by the National Trust, you can see original artwork and changing displays as well as many of Beatrix’s most treasured things. See more at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hill-top

Handcrafted in the heart of the Lake District, the BEATRIX range aligns with Pure Lakes Skincare’ commitment to sustainability, offering aluminium bottles designed for refilling and reducing waste.

As a special tribute to Beatrix Potter’s life and work, the collection is being launched at Hill Top, her historic farm, where it will be used in the bathrooms and available for purchase in the on-site shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEATRIX Rose & Geranium Soap in a Tin

This launch also comes ahead of the 160th anniversary of Beatrix Potter’s birth in 2026, when her publisher will celebrate her enduring contributions to children’s literature and love of the British countryside.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce the BEATRIX range,” said Claire McKeever, co-owner of Pure Lakes Skincare.

“With my family’s deep-rooted connection to Beatrix Potter—my great-grandparents were her contemporaries and neighbours—this collection is a heartfelt celebration of her remarkable life and pioneering achievements.

Like Beatrix, I am passionate about sustaining a way of life in the Lakes that is constantly pressured by the high cost of living, particularly the lack of affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEATRIX For the Great Outdoors Gift Set

We relocated Pure Lakes Skincare to Far Sawrey to help create well-paid jobs that would support the local economy, ensuring that more people can continue to live and work in this beautiful region.”

Beatrix Potter was not only a beloved storyteller and artist but also a dedicated conservationist whose efforts were instrumental in shaping the early work of the National Trust. She used the proceeds from her books to purchase and protect large areas of farmland, ensuring they remained unspoiled for future generations. Her passion for preserving the Lake District resonates with Pure Lakes Skincare’s ethos of creating natural, ethical skincare.

The launch of the BEATRIX range at Hill Top pays homage to her life, offering visitors a sensory experience tied to the world she cherished.

The BEATRIX range will be available for purchase at Hill Top and through the Pure Lakes Skincare website. https://www.purelakes.co.uk/collections/beatrix