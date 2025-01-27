Key workers to unlock big savings at Lancashire housing development

By Henry Lewis
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 11:08 BST
Barratt Homes is supporting key workers at its Centurion Village development in Leyland with its deposit contribution readily available for workers of the South Ribble Council.

Recently, Barratt Homes has added foster carers to the growing number of jobs that are applicable with its Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme.

With this scheme, for every £20,000 the customer pays towards the total price of the property, Barratt Homes will contribute £1,000 towards the deposit.

This means that Key Workers buying with Barratt Homes can have access to more competitive mortgage rates, saving thousands of pounds.

BM - 008 BM_CenturianVillage_Leyand_Kingsville_4bed - The study in the Kingsville homes at Centurion VillageBM - 008 BM_CenturianVillage_Leyand_Kingsville_4bed - The study in the Kingsville homes at Centurion Village
BM - 008 BM_CenturianVillage_Leyand_Kingsville_4bed - The study in the Kingsville homes at Centurion Village

There is a variety of people who would be applicable towards this scheme, including teachers, NHS workers, refuge collectors, and members of the local authority.

Members of the South Ribble Borough Council, which is the closest local authority to the development, are all able to take advantage of this offer, no matter what position within the council they hold.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 32.3% of the workforce in South Ribble and 38.2% of workers in Preston qualify as key workers, which means a third of local residents are eligible for the scheme.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are keen to support the key workers of Lancashire and beyond as they work tirelessly to support the lives of the public.

BM - 003 BM_CenturianVillage_Leyand_Kingsville_4bed - The dining family area in the Kingsville home at Centurion VillageBM - 003 BM_CenturianVillage_Leyand_Kingsville_4bed - The dining family area in the Kingsville home at Centurion Village
BM - 003 BM_CenturianVillage_Leyand_Kingsville_4bed - The dining family area in the Kingsville home at Centurion Village

“We would encourage South Ribble Borough Council employees, or anyone who qualifies on our Key Worker eligibility list, to visit their nearby development and discuss our Deposit Contribution scheme with our Sales Advisers.”

Centurion Village is located on Longmeanygate in Leyland, with a collection of three and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £250,000.

For more information on the development, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.

